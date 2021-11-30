Customers can visit the “Holiday Gifts” section of the Climate Pledge Friendly shopping page to explore products that are more sustainable and perfect for gifting this holiday season. The Climate Pledge Friendly program recognizes products with improvements in at least one aspect of sustainability.

You can find gifts for everyone on your list thanks to the program’s wide selection of products, from beauty and household items to toys, apparel, and groceries. Check out some of our top picks with sustainability certifications that are part of Climate Pledge Friendly:

Burt’s Bees Classic Gift Set

Take care of your skin during cooler winter weather with this six-in-one set. This bundle is certified as Carbon Neutral by Natural Capital Partners

Everyone Lavender Hand Sanitizer Spray

Perfect for the car or at home, this spray is certified as EWG Verified

HonestBaby Organic Cotton Holiday Family Jammies Pajamas

These matching PJs will keep everyone in your family warm and comfortable throughout the season. They’re certified by the Global Organic Textile Standard

Amazon Echo Show 10

The Echo Show 10 is certified by the Carbon Trust as reducing CO2



How to find Climate Pledge Friendly products

Climate Pledge Friendly highlights products that are certified by one or more the program’s qualifying sustainability certifications, including Amazon’s own Compact by Design certification.

“Climate Pledge Friendly helps customers discover products that meet sustainability standards and help preserve the natural world,” said Cameron Westfall, who leads the Climate Pledge Friendly program. “While one purchase may not seem like it can make an impact on the environment, taking small steps to consider options that are more sustainable this holiday season can lead to big changes over time.”

While searching for products on Amazon, you’ll see the Climate Pledge Friendly label on eligible products. You will also find this label on the product’s page, where you can learn more about the certifications that make the product part of the Climate Pledge Friendly program. To browse for these products by category, click on the “Shop” button at the top of the Climate Pledge Friendly page. Climate Pledge Friendly products can be found across grocery, household, fashion, beauty, and personal electronics products and from brands like Burt's Bees Baby, Seventh Generation, Mrs. Meyer's, Hewlett-Packard, and Jack Wolfskin, among others.

Customers can find the Climate Pledge Friendly label on more than 200,000 products across the U.S. and Europe, with the program continuing to expand the selection over time.

Other ways to shop consciously on Amazon