Customers can visit the “Holiday Gifts” section of the Climate Pledge Friendly shopping page to explore products that are more sustainable and perfect for gifting this holiday season. The Climate Pledge Friendly program recognizes products with improvements in at least one aspect of sustainability.
You can find gifts for everyone on your list thanks to the program’s wide selection of products, from beauty and household items to toys, apparel, and groceries. Check out some of our top picks with sustainability certifications that are part of Climate Pledge Friendly:
- Burt’s Bees Classic Gift Set
Take care of your skin during cooler winter weather with this six-in-one set. This bundle is certified as Carbon Neutral by Natural Capital Partners, an organization that measures all the emissions created in a product’s manufacturing, confirms emission reductions, and offsets the remainder.
- Everyone Lavender Hand Sanitizer Spray
Perfect for the car or at home, this spray is certified as EWG Verified. Products with this certification are reviewed to ensure they are free from EWG’s known chemicals of concern and adhere to strict health standards.
- HonestBaby Organic Cotton Holiday Family Jammies Pajamas
These matching PJs will keep everyone in your family warm and comfortable throughout the season. They’re certified by the Global Organic Textile Standard, which certifies each step of the organic textile supply chain against strict ecological and social standards.
- Nomu Hot Chocolate Mix
Try this product, certified by Rainforest Alliance, for a delicious hot chocolate alternative. Rainforest Alliance works to improve farmer livelihoods and mitigate climate change.
- Conscious Step Organic Cotton Crew Socks
As a Fairtrade International-certified product, these cozy socks are produced in line with ethical and environmental standards.
- Amazon Echo Show 10
The Echo Show 10 is certified by the Carbon Trust as reducing CO2, which recognizes products that reduce their carbon footprint year after year.
How to find Climate Pledge Friendly products
Climate Pledge Friendly highlights products that are certified by one or more the program’s qualifying sustainability certifications, including Amazon’s own Compact by Design certification.
“Climate Pledge Friendly helps customers discover products that meet sustainability standards and help preserve the natural world,” said Cameron Westfall, who leads the Climate Pledge Friendly program. “While one purchase may not seem like it can make an impact on the environment, taking small steps to consider options that are more sustainable this holiday season can lead to big changes over time.”
While searching for products on Amazon, you’ll see the Climate Pledge Friendly label on eligible products. You will also find this label on the product’s page, where you can learn more about the certifications that make the product part of the Climate Pledge Friendly program. To browse for these products by category, click on the “Shop” button at the top of the Climate Pledge Friendly page. Climate Pledge Friendly products can be found across grocery, household, fashion, beauty, and personal electronics products and from brands like Burt's Bees Baby, Seventh Generation, Mrs. Meyer's, Hewlett-Packard, and Jack Wolfskin, among others.
Customers can find the Climate Pledge Friendly label on more than 200,000 products across the U.S. and Europe, with the program continuing to expand the selection over time.
Other ways to shop consciously on Amazon
- Find like-new products on Amazon Renewed and Amazon Warehouse
Amazon Renewed helps shoppers find great deals on pre-owned products that have been professionally inspected and tested by Amazon-qualified suppliers to work and look like new. Whether shopping for a smartphone, camera, or TV, customers can find products from many of their favorite brands at up to 40% off the original price. Amazon Renewed purchases extend the lifetime of the product and reduce electronic waste. Amazon Warehouse also offers great deals on millions of quality pre-owned, used, and open-box gifts. These items have passed a 20-point quality inspection and are backed by a 30-day return policy.
- Support small businesses through Amazon Handmade and Nest
Amazon recently partnered with Nest to bring new makers and artisans to Amazon Handmade, an artisan-only store that features products from entrepreneurs and small business owners. Nest supports the growth and development of the artisan sector to build a world of greater gender equity and economic inclusion. Learn more about the artisans who are sharing their stories through Amazon Handmade and how to shop for their products.