The small businesses, drivers, and other partners that make up Amazon’s transportation and delivery networks are a critical component of our operations. We are dedicated to supporting them so they can continue to grow their businesses while getting packages to our customers. There’s been a lot of news about rising fuel costs across the country and the impact of those costs on transportation and delivery companies. We want to share more about how Amazon’s existing fuel programs support our partners year-round, regardless of pricing fluctuations at the pump.

Each year, we spend hundreds of millions of dollars in fuel cards and benefits for Amazon’s line haul and delivery partners:

Amazon Freight Partners, which are small business trucking companies that provide dedicated capacity to service Amazon’s network needs, have all fuel costs covered under their existing partnership with Amazon.

Small business freight carriers that use Relay (our service for freight carriers to book and haul available Amazon loads utilizing their free capacity) have a fuel surcharge covered by Amazon, which is based on weekly national averages published by the U.S. Energy Information Administration for every mile that carriers drive. These freight carriers are also eligible to enroll in Amazon’s fuel discount program, which provides access to pre-negotiated fuel discounts at leading diesel merchants and thousands of independent locations across North America.

Delivery Service Partners have all fuel costs covered under their existing partnership with Amazon.

Amazon Flex delivery partners earn over $26 per hour on average in the U.S., and we’ve made several adjustments through pricing surges in impacted areas. In addition, we are launching a program to double the cashback on fuel purchases to up to 12% with the Amazon Flex Rewards Debit Card.

We are continuing to closely monitor this situation to determine if we need to make future adjustments to support our transportation partners. We are so proud of the work our partners do every day, and we thank them for all they do to empower their teams and deliver for customers and their communities.