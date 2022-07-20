Amazon earned a “Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion” designation for the fifth year in a row after getting a perfect score on the Disability Equality Index.

The index is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities and Disability:IN that measures disability workplace inclusion. Employers are evaluated on culture and leadership, enterprise-wide access, employment practices (including benefits, recruitment, employment, education, retention, advancement, and accommodations), community engagement, supplier diversity, and non-U.S. operations. The Disability Equality Index also incorporates non-weighted leadership questions about including disability in corporate board diversity criteria.

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion We are a company of builders who bring varying backgrounds, ideas, and points of view to inventing on behalf of our customers. Our diverse perspectives come from many sources including gender, race, age, national origin, sexual orientation, culture, education, as well as professional and life experience. We are committed to diversity and inclusion and always look for ways to scale our impact as we grow. Read more

Amazon’s commitment to disability inclusion is a deeply held belief to build, foster, and grow a workplace culture that is welcoming to people of all backgrounds. Our vision is to be the most inclusive and accessible employer on Earth. This means creating even more opportunities for people with disabilities, innovating how we work and the tools and technologies we use, and empowering our employee community to spark more positive change.

Learn more about the 2022 Disability Equality Index report.