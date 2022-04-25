Back to Amazon
Our Workplace / Our Employees

Self-Help Toolkits

Amazon has partnered with outside counsel to provide the following tool kits for Amazon employees.*
Person wearing a smart band typing on a laptop
*The information provided on this website and within the toolkits does not, and is not intended to, constitute legal advice or give rise to an attorney-client relationship; instead, all information, content, and materials available on this site are for general informational purposes only. Readers of this website and toolkits should contact their attorney to obtain advice with respect to any particular legal matter. The information contained herein is current as of the April 25, 2022.

Is there an attorney who can personally review the details of my immigration case with me?

At this time, the Welcome Door team cannot provide personal recommendations for attorneys. The Welcome Door team has provided a guide for finding your own immigration attorney. Additionally, we recommend that you reach out to the following organizations if you need additional legal or immigration support:

Can I share these toolkits?

These toolkits were developed for Amazon employees and their family members. We do not recommend sharing them with others.

Will these materials be provided in another language?

Yes! We are working on Spanish translations that should be available on the Welcome Door website by May 16, 2022.
