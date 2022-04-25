Back to Amazon
Workplace / Our Employees

Welcome Door

Welcome Door is a program created by Amazon's People eXperience and Technology (PXT) organization to provide current refugee and humanitarian-based immigrant employees in the US with additional resources, support and reimbursement for Employment Authorization Documents (EAD).
20200322OperationsVirusResponse_js_01_blog_06.JPG
Humanitarian-based immigration support
Through the new Welcome Door program, Amazon refugee and humanitarian-based immigrant employees have access to several new resources and support including:
  • Reimbursement for employment authorization document (EAD) renewal fees, with fees on average costing roughly $500 every other year.
  • A new Citizenship Assistance Portal that will fully support employee U.S. citizenship applications.
  • Ongoing communications that will highlight policy changes that may impact an employee’s immigration status.
  • Free legal resources to help navigate immigration-related questions and the ability to connect with immigration experts.
  • Access to skills training benefits including free college tuition and English as a Second Language (ESL) proficiency through Career Choice.
  • Customized mentorship program that connects new and experienced Amazonians.
Who is eligible?
The Welcome Door program is available to all EAD holders who are blue badge employees are eligible for the Welcome Door program. These include WWOps and corporate employees.

  • EAD reimbursement filing assistance

    Beginning April 25, 2022, employees will be able to file their expenses via Concur while logged on to the Amazon network.
    Read more

  • Self-help toolkits

    Amazon has partnered with outside counsel to provide tool kits and resources for Amazon employees.

    Read more
  • Amazon BFI5

    Citizenship assistance portal

    Access to an online portal and free legal assistance for eligible employees interested in completing their application for U.S. citizenship.
    Read more

  • Ongoing communications

    The Amazon Immigration team will update this page with announcements on new government policies that affect the work authorization status of Amazon employees on humanitarian-based Employment Authorization Documents (EADs).
    Read more

  • Career Choice

    Get access to skills training benefits including free college tuition and English as a Second Language (ESL) proficiency through Career Choice.
    Read more

  • The Welcome Door mentoring portal

    A Career Development resource for immigrants, connecting new and experienced Amazon employees who can help translate their background to Amazon's culture.
    Read more

Think Big Ideas?

If you have additional ideas ways you think we can contribute to the Welcome Door Program. Please submit your ideas through our intake process.
