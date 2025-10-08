gif of football players and immersive ai feature

Amazon’s custom AI-powered Prime Insights take fans inside the game

Real-time analytics powered by custom Amazon AI models bring expert-level insights to Thursday Night Football, NASCAR, and NBA viewers.

Inside the delivery station putting dozens of sustainability strategies to the test
Amazon's new delivery station doubles as an exercise in sustainability, packed with more than 40 market-ready technologies and systems designed to reduce its resource usage and shrink its carbon footprint.
Sustainability
Oct. 8, 2025
Annapurna Labs Trainium2 chip being held in two hands
A city in the palm of your hand: Exploring the intricate world of an Amazon Web Services chip
Tour the micro metropolis where calculations run 24/7 and data commutes at light speed.
AWS
Sept. 2, 2025
Disassembled Kindle e-reader showing screen, battery, and electronics.
How Amazon tests Kindle devices and more in this innovation lab
Take a peek inside Lab126 in Sunnyvale, California, which is built for destruction—and to make devices more durable and safe.
Devices
Feb. 27, 2025
Proteus (robot) in view in warehouse
I'm Amazon's first autonomous robot. Follow me around on my typical workday (watercooler break included).
Get a special peek at how I help process your packages, while helping my (human) co-workers work better, too.
Operations
Oct. 10, 2024
Behind-the-scenes of Thursday Night Football
'Thursday Night Football' behind-the-scenes: How Prime’s NFL coverage comes to life
Every given Thursday, Le An Soto leads a crew of 300 in delivering top flight football coverage from the scene of the game.
Entertainment
Oct. 2, 2024

