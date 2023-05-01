Back to Amazon
NewsCompany news

8 key announcements from Amazon’s NewFront 2023, including new Amazon Freevee Originals and another season of ‘Amazon Music Live’

Written by Amazon Staff
4 min
 
Written by Amazon Staff
An image of the hosts of TNF postgame show talking on set.
Learn about new advertising experiences within premium Amazon programming, like ‘Amazon Music Live’ and the NFL Black Friday game on Prime Video.
Early May means it’s NewFronts season. The annual four-day series of events, hosted by the Interactive Advertising Bureau, gives digital advertisers a first look at the latest digital content from the biggest names in media and entertainment.

This year at NewFronts, we’re excited to showcase how our streaming offerings can help brands efficiently bridge content to commerce—spanning new content and advertising technology across Prime Video, Amazon Freevee, Fire TV, Twitch, Amazon Music, Wondery, Amazon Live, and Thursday Night Football.

Here are some of the highlights from Amazon’s 2023 NewFront:
Learn about new advertising experiences within premium Amazon programming, like ‘Amazon Music Live’ and the NFL Black Friday game on Prime Video.
Early May means it’s NewFronts season. The annual four-day series of events, hosted by the Interactive Advertising Bureau, gives digital advertisers a first look at the latest digital content from the biggest names in media and entertainment.

This year at NewFronts, we’re excited to showcase how our streaming offerings can help brands efficiently bridge content to commerce—spanning new content and advertising technology across Prime Video, Amazon Freevee, Fire TV, Twitch, Amazon Music, Wondery, Amazon Live, and Thursday Night Football.

Here are some of the highlights from Amazon’s 2023 NewFront:
    Amazon Freevee announced new Originals to debut in 2024, including Mock the Week, a half-hour topical and satirical panel show executive produced by Emmy-winning comedian Trevor Noah and BAFTA Award-winning executive producer Dan Patterson; and The GOAT, a new reality competition series from the producers of The Bachelor, The Office, and FBoy Island. Hosted by Daniel Tosh (Tosh.0), the show features 14 of the buzziest names in reality TV competing in mental, physical, and social challenges for the ultimate “greatest of all time” title. Some of the celebrities confirmed to compete and take up residence at GOAT Manor are Tayshia Adams, Reza Farahan, Teck Holmes, and Lauren Speed-Hamilton.
    A photo of cast members of the reality competition series, 'The GOAT'.
    Amazon Live announced new shoppable entertainment from Tastemade and REVOLT, the multi-platform media company from Sean “Diddy” Combs that delivers a notable slate of original shows and premium programming featuring the biggest names in hip-hop. Customers can currently watch exclusive live content from Tastemade, including new shoppable episodes of fan-favorites Struggle Meals and Weekend Refresh, and, starting in late May, customers can shop live while watching exclusive content from REVOLT, including new shoppable episodes of Black Girl Stuff, the female-driven talk show.
    A cover of Black Girl Stuff Beauty Essentials with the Amazon Live and Revolt logos.
  • 3.
    100+ Amazon Originals from Prime Video coming to Amazon Freevee
    Amazon Freevee announced that throughout the year, more than 100 Amazon Original series and movies from Prime Video—including titles such as Reacher, The Summer I Turned Pretty, The Wheel of Time, Troop Zero, and Late Night—will be available for customers to stream for free. The availability on the ad-supported streaming service marks the first time brands can advertise during these premium movies and TV series. These Amazon Originals, and the Freevee Originals mentioned earlier, are all examples of ad-supported programming that can help customers enjoy branded content that engages and entertains.
    Fire TV announced Fire TV Channels, which will consolidate access to news, sports, music videos, lifestyle, and entertainment channels, as well as a dedicated travel category and new content from the NHL, Xbox, and TMZ. Fire TV Channels is a new ad-supported TV experience available for free to all Fire TV device owners. The experience provides customers with access to live, on-demand, and short-form content on the Fire TV home screen and under the “Free” tab.
    A screenshot of the Fire TV Channels home screen.
    Amazon Music announced the return of Amazon Music Live for its second season. The live concert series—where sports and music connect—airs after Thursday Night Football on Prime Video, and is where fans can hear some of the biggest names in music perform their new releases for the first time. Last year, millions of fans tuned in to watch some of the world’s biggest artists perform new music each week, including A$AP Rocky, Lil Wayne, Kane Brown, Anitta, and Megan Thee Stallion.
    An image of a concert with a blue screen that reads "Amazon Music Live."
    Amazon Freevee greenlit Justice on Trial, a new court program featuring the iconic Judge Judy Sheindlin and a formidable ensemble of legal talent, who will examine pivotal court cases, past and present, that have had a long-lasting impact on society. The order marks the third series executive produced by Judge Sheindlin for Freevee, following two seasons of Judy Justice—currently streaming—and the upcoming Tribunal Justice, premiering June 9.

    The free streaming service also picked up a third season of the crime drama Bosch: Legacy prior to the Season Two debut this fall, and two more seasons of Judy Justice.
    For the first time in NFL history, fans across the country will no longer view the same national commercials while enjoying live coverage provided by Prime Video on Fire TV devices. Brands have the ability to present multiple commercials tailored to different Thursday Night Football audiences in the same advertising slot. For example, an automotive brand could run a sports car commercial for younger-adult fans, an SUV commercial for fans who love the outdoors, and a general commercial for everyone else—all in the same 30-second window during a Thursday Night Football game.
    An image of the hosts of TNF Nightcap on set with the stadium behind them.
    On November 24, this new viewing experience can be enjoyed by all football fans watching the NFL’s first Black Friday game on Prime Video, as the exclusive stream will be presented to anyone in the U.S. for free—not just Prime members. Thanks to this new NFL tradition, Amazon Ads can now help more fans discover deals from the comfort of their homes on one of the busiest shopping days of the year.
    Amazon Ads added clickable ads, airing during Thursday Night Football on Fire TV devices, to its portfolio of interactive experiences. Clickable ads help Thursday Night Football fans on a Fire TV device interact with advertisements through a “Send to Phone” or “Send to Email” second-screen experience, activated by a click of a remote button. The click then prompts a push notification that helps fans visit a brand’s Amazon store or product page on a mobile phone, tablet, or computer screen.
Watch the full livestream and learn about all announcements made on May 1.
Related Tags
EntertainmentPrime VideoThursday Night FootballAmazon MusicAmazon Original Series Fire TV
