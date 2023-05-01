8 key announcements from Amazon’s NewFront 2023, including new Amazon Freevee Originals and another season of ‘Amazon Music Live’

For the first time in NFL history, fans across the country will no longer view the same national commercials while enjoying live coverage provided by Prime Video on Fire TV devices. Brands have the ability to present multiple commercials tailored to differentaudiences in the same advertising slot. For example, an automotive brand could run a sports car commercial for younger-adult fans, an SUV commercial for fans who love the outdoors, and a general commercial for everyone else—all in the same 30-second window during agame.On November 24, this new viewing experience can be enjoyed by all football fans watching the, as the exclusive stream will be presented to anyone in the U.S. for free—not just Prime members. Thanks to this new NFL tradition, Amazon Ads can now help more fans discover deals from the comfort of their homes on one of the busiest shopping days of the year.