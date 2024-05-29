Today, Matt Garman shared an update on AWS's leadership structure with our teams. The changes will take effect June 3.

Team,

Since beginning our Sales, Marketing, and Global Services (SMGS) organization transformation several months ago, we have seen great progress with teams getting even closer to our customers, moving faster, and bringing the right people and resources together to support customer needs. I’m grateful to all of you for embracing the changes and am proud of the progress we’ve made in driving our business forward to deliver results.

Two weeks ago, I shared that there would naturally be some additional organizational adjustments that we make as part of our AWS leadership transition. Today, I want to make you aware of the decisions that have been made. Effective June 3, our teams will be aligned as outlined below:



We have a very strong leadership team in SMGS, and I am not directly replacing my current role, which will help us continue to move faster by being closer to the customer.

We are further integrating our global sales organizations under Greg Pearson , bringing together AWS Global Sales, WW Public Sector, the Greater China Region, and Sales Strategy and Operations. As such, Dave Levy , Robert Chu , and Peter Cray , along with their respective teams, will report to Greg.

Our Channels and Alliances team helps build better connections between our global partners and our customers, and our WW Specialist Organization is the glue that connects our service teams to our customers. Ruba Borno will lead this new combined organization, with Jon Jones and his team moving to report to Ruba.

Uwem Ukpong will continue to lead our Global Services Organization. Uwem will be expanding his scope by also taking on our Sovereign Cloud team led by Max Peterson, and the International Product Management teams led by Ryan Mackle.

Kathrin Renz will continue to lead our AWS Industries organization, focusing on bringing industry solutions to our customers, and Scott Rosecrans and his team will move to join her org.

will continue to lead our AWS Industries organization, focusing on bringing industry solutions to our customers, and and his team will move to join her org. Greg, Ruba, Uwem, Kathrin, Elizabeth Baker, and Raejeanne Skillern will continue to report to me, joining Peter DeSantis, Prasad Kalyanaraman, Colleen Aubrey, Werner Vogels, and Laura Grit, who will also move to report to me as part of the new organization.

I want to thank all these leaders for continuing to drive the evolution of our transformation to better serve customers and improve agility and collaboration between teams. I also want to thank you all for what you do for AWS and for our customers. I am more optimistic than I have ever been for the potential and growth ahead of us and believe these changes will best position us for long-term success.

Thanks,

Matt