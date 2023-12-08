CEO Andy Jassy joined CNBC’s Mad Money for a three-part interview. He spoke with host Jim Cramer on a wide range of topics—including how our fast shipping and holiday deals are making customers’ lives easier this season, why he thinks generative AI will continue to change the customer experience, and what he’s excited about for the future of Amazon.

Continue to watch the full interview below:

Part two

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy: Almost every company now knows generative AI is really transformational

Part three

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy sits down with Jim Cramer

