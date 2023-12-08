Andy Jassy sat down for a three-part interview and shared highlights across our businesses, including generative AI, health care, and how Prime continues to raise the bar serving customers.
CEO Andy Jassy joined CNBC’s Mad Money for a three-part interview. He spoke with host Jim Cramer on a wide range of topics—including how our fast shipping and holiday deals are making customers’ lives easier this season, why he thinks generative AI will continue to change the customer experience, and what he’s excited about for the future of Amazon.
Continue to watch the full interview below:
Part two
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy: Almost every company now knows generative AI is really transformational
Part three
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy sits down with Jim Cramer
Next, read Amazon and Hyundai launch a broad, strategic partnership—including vehicle sales on Amazon.com in 2024.