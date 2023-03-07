6 ways Alexa can help you get a better night’s sleep

“Even though the clock change at the onset of Daylight Saving Time is only one hour, it can be very disruptive to our sleep,” said Dr. Miyamoto, noting that the switch is significant enough to push our circadian rhythm—our internal clock—out of whack.Dr. Miyamoto suggests planning ahead by going to bed slightly earlier for a few days before the switch. This will help you adjust to the time change and hold you accountable for setting up a more consistent sleep schedule. He also suggests getting 15 minutes of sunlight exposure early in the day to help reset your circadian clock.Ask Alexa to set a reminder 15 minutes before you normally go to bed in the days leading up to Daylight Saving Time. Or create a bedtime Alexa Routine that kicks off at a certain time. That way, Alexa will dim the lights, play sleep sounds, and adjust the temperature on your smart thermostat and create a space for you to start to wind down for bed. You can also enable a bedtime Featured Routine by saying, “Alexa, enable the Good Night Routine” and Alexa will wish you good night and play sleep sounds.