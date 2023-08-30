The newest JBL speakers come with an exciting enhancement—for the first time, customers can use Alexa and Google Assistant simultaneously on the same device. Amazon collaborated with Google and Harman to build this industry-first, multi-assistant feature for Harman’s new JBL Authentics 200, 300, and 500 speakers.

Customers have different preferences and habits—some prefer to use Alexa to listen to Amazon Music or Audible, while others use Google Assistant to play YouTube Music. Many use both assistants daily for a variety of purposes. Now, Amazon and Google’s shared customers have the convenience and freedom to use either at any given time, without having to think about it.

“Amazon strives to be the most customer-centric company in the world, and it’s advancements like this that contribute to that goal,” said Aaron Rubenson, vice president of Alexa. “Customers win when they have choices, whether it’s the ability to choose which smart home device to bring into their homes or which assistant they want to use.”

To use this new experience, customers can download the JBL One app on a mobile phone to set up one or both assistants on the JBL Authentics 200, 300, or 500 speaker. Once enabled through the app, simply say “Alexa” or “Hey Google” to issue a voice command or access your favorite Amazon and Google services. For example, ask Google Assistant for a good substitute for milk, and then ask Alexa to buy it from Amazon.com. Or, get an Amazon package delivery notification from Alexa, and then ask Google Assistant to add a reminder about the delivery to your Google Calendar.

Intuitive capabilities with universal device commands

Adding to the enriched JBL speaker experience is the introduction of universal device commands (UDCs). With UDCs, customers no longer need to remember which service they asked to start a request for music, timers, reminders, or alarms—either service can stop it. For example, customers can ask Alexa to set a timer and ask Google Assistant to stop it when it goes off, or vice versa. It is a much more intuitive way to engage with technology at home.

Commitment to interoperability

Alexa & Google Assistant now on Harman’s JBL Authentics 200, 300, and 500 speakers

Amazon has long supported multi-assistant interoperability—founding the Voice Interoperability Initiative in 2019; releasing developer tools such as the Multi-Agent Experience (MAX) Toolkit, design guides, and technical papers; and announcing collaborations with brands like Skullcandy, Panasonic, and more.

“Our mission for Alexa is to create a trusted AI that makes life more convenient and fulfilling for anyone, anywhere,” said Rubenson. “To realize this vision, we’re working to make voice ubiquitous for customers across a range of products, including third-party devices that support multiple assistants. We see infinite possibilities for assistants to enhance customers’ lives, regardless of which assistant they choose to use.”

You can purchase the JBL Authentics 200, 300, or 500 speaker as early as September 15 in Europe and September 17 in North America.