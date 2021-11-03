We’re excited to announce Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor—Amazon’s new indoor air quality monitor that accurately measures the presence of indoor allergens and toxins, and empowers you to make necessary changes to improve your daily health. We spend approximately 90% of our time indoors, where some air pollutants can be two- to five-times worse than outdoor environments, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. With Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor, it’s simple to check the air quality of your home and take actions to make your home healthier.

Our goal is to build technology that helps you, our customers, create a healthier and more comfortable home for yourself and your loved ones. That includes one often overlooked element contributing to the health of your home—the air quality.

What does an air quality monitor do?

Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor measures particulate matter like dust, volatile organic compounds, carbon monoxide, temperature, and humidity. When your air quality is poor, you’ll receive an alert from the Alexa app or hear an announcement from your Echo device so you can take action—whether that’s opening a window or turning on a fan. You can also ask a compatible Alexa-enabled device for the air quality in your home, or get deeper insights into your air quality trends through your Echo Show or the Alexa app. This lets you see how seemingly simple changes impact the quality of your air over time, helping you create a healthier living environment.

As with any new device, we captured helpful feedback from Amazon employees throughout Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor’s development. We heard encouraging stories of how the device helped those early testers become more mindful of air quality in their home and how that mindfulness improved their daily lives. By making small adjustments like venting rooms more frequently, opening windows while cooking, and opting to turn on air purifiers and humidifiers, testers experienced a noticeable improvement in their overall air quality. With these small adjustments, they also told us they were able to breathe easier in their homes and sleep better throughout the night.

Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor will be available for pre-order starting November 3 for $69.99, and will ship to customers in December. Learn more about the Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor.