Create a custom holiday Alexa Routine, read a holiday story to your kids, or build a light display that sparks wonder. Alexa can help you do it all as you prepare your home for the holidays—and inspire family and friends the moment they step inside. And if you need extra inspiration, interact with the same Alexa Skills and Amazon devices in a famed New York City tradition.

Inspired by a classic Christmas carol, “Alexa in a Pear Tree” is the world’s first smart holiday window—and it’s now in New York City. Shoppers passing by the display can activate various features with just their voice, including turning on festive lights or playing Amazon Music holiday originals. The features are animated on a snow-covered tree in the window.

Photo by Tory Stolper

New York’s famous holiday window displays have attracted and inspired onlookers for generations. And we hope people smile (and also get inspired) while interacting with our window in the heart of New York’s SoHo neighborhood.

Photo by Tory Stolper

The window is located at 63 Spring Street, at the corner of Spring and Lafayette streets, and will be open to the public daily from December 3-12, from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. EST. If you’re in New York City and snap a picture of the window—or if you create your own holiday wonderland at home—we’d love to see it. Send us an email or tag us on Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #AlexainaPearTree.

This one-of-a-kind experience is more than just a sightseeing pitstop—it’s an activity for everyone.

Photo by Tory Stolper

Top tips to transform your home for the holidays with Alexa and Amazon devices

We collected six of the top Alexa features and Amazon devices to help you this holiday season, from finding holiday shopping deals to talking with Santa Claus.



And remember: If you use Alexa and Amazon devices to prepare your home for the holidays, send us a note or tag us on Twitter or Instagram with photos.