Alexa is always there to help save time and simplify your shopping needs—from adding items easily to your shopping list and reordering go-to household essentials, to finding deals and quickly checking out your cart.

With the always-busy and stressful holiday season fast approaching, we’re excited to introduce new shopping experiences to help you save time, money, and energy, so you can spend more time with those who matter most this Thanksgiving, and throughout the holiday season.

Here are the ways Alexa is making shopping simpler:



Quickly convert handwritten lists into digital ones

Grocery shopping just got easier with the “Scan” feature in your Alexa Shopping List. Whether you are planning your Thanksgiving dinner, or just want to simplify your shopping experience, you can now use this feature to transform a handwritten shopping list into an Alexa Shopping List, just by snapping a picture of it.

You can easily convert your lists on paper to digital lists that can be accessible while on the go from your phone. You can also experience all the other benefits that Alexa Shopping Lists have to offer including having your list organized by department (e.g., produce, bakery, deli), adding custom notes and quantities to each item, and discovering deals on the items you have listed.

To get started, simply tap the “Scan” button at the top of your Alexa Shopping List, right next to the “Add Item” button. This feature is available on the Amazon shopping app and the Alexa app.



Let Alexa shop for your next holiday meal

When shopping in-store at Amazon Fresh or Whole Foods Market, you can now find deals that can be applied instantly at checkout when scanning your in-store code, which can be found in the Amazon app. This means you could save big on that turkey, ham, or all the other ingredients you need for your big holiday dinner.

You will see recommended deals for items on your Alexa Shopping List displayed directly under the item name and can discover additional savings by browsing the “Deals” page. Simply select any Whole Foods Market or Amazon Fresh deal to activate it. Then, visit an Amazon Fresh or Whole Foods Market store in your area, or go online to buy the corresponding item.



Easily shop your list all in one place

You can now easily “Shop Your List” and place an Amazon Fresh or Whole Foods Market order directly from your Alexa Shopping List in the Alexa app.

By tapping the “Shop Your List” button at the top of the page on the Alexa app, your shopping list will open directly in the Amazon app, where you can view and select from popular brands or recently purchased products for each item on your list. Simply select the checkbox for items that you want, then click "Add selected items to cart" to update your Amazon Fresh or Whole Foods Market cart. Then, easily place an order using a payment method already saved to your account. This feature can save you a trip to the grocery store entirely if you choose to schedule your order for delivery.

So don’t stress this holiday season, and let Alexa take some things off your plate. Learn more about how Alexa can make shopping easier for you this holiday season.

