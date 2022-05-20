Bird watching is all the rage these days. Whether you’re gazing out the window at your bird feeder, strolling around the neighborhood, or trekking through the forest with a pair of binoculars, anyone can reap the benefits of a little time observing the world around them.There’s something special about getting to know the birds that show up by the kitchen window every morning, and the world feels a little more vibrant when you spot a surprise visitor at your bird feeder or in your bird bath.But sometimes, like it or not, you can’t be at the kitchen window. That colorful new bird is flapping away in the distance before you have time to take a picture.That’s where Alexa and Blink come in.Blink Outdoor’s sleek, compact camera is built to withstand the elements, so it can be mounted on your bird feeder or bird bath. Two-years of battery life, weather-resistance, easy setup that takes minutes, and Alexa-enabled features make Blink Outdoor any bird watcher's best friend.Want to level up even more? Pairing yourwith anwill help you maximize your bird watching experience.Follow these simple tips to make sure you don’t miss a wing beat.