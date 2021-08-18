Amazon Devices teamed up with Dr. Hunter Finn D.V.M., TikTok’s favorite veterinarian, to compile 10 pawesome tips and tricks that will help pets and their owners create a new routine.
Some pet owners may feel a sense of #DogBrain—that feeling you get when you can’t stop thinking about your pet. As Americans look forward to spending more time outside their homes, whether to travel or return to the office, now is the best time to adjust routines and at-home setups to make your pet feel comfortable at home alone.
“For pet parents spending less time at home nowadays, it’s normal to feel a little worried about what your pet will think and do while you’re away,” Finn said. “The good news is that there are training techniques and tips you can implement now to help you and your pet find a new routine and ease the transition. I partnered with Amazon Devices to show pet owners how simple adjustments at home and Alexa-enabled devices can provide you and your pet less stress and more peace of mind.”
From starting new habits to setting up connected devices that allow you to communicate with your pet while away, small changes can make big differences for your pet’s well-being.
1Avoid frequently coming and going from your house.For example, if you have several errands to run, do them all in one trip right after work. Many dogs and cats feel less anxious if they don’t have to watch their owners leave several times in one day.
3Desensitize your departure.For dog owners, you may start to notice your dog’s stress triggers are simple actions like grabbing your keys or putting on your shoes. Do these tasks, but instead of leaving, reward your dog. Trying this technique with little gestures will desensitize them to the triggers and ultimately alleviate anxiety.
4Buy a smart home security camera.Blink Mini is a great and affordable option to keep tabs on your pet while you’re away. Owners can see, hear, and speak to their pets (or pet sitter) through the two-way audio feature. The Furbo Dog Camera is also compatible with Alexa —just say, “Alexa, tell Furbo to toss a treat” to reward your furry friend.
5Consult your veterinarian.For some pets, medication can be helpful when desensitizing your cat or dog as you prepare to go back to the office. Medicine can aid the training process and reduce time it takes to see results.
6Buy food dispensers and puzzle toys for your dog.Consider both options, which can encourage independence for dogs and help relieve their stress.
7Create a relaxing environment.Play classical music playlists on your devices at home. You can also say “Alexa, comfort my dog” or “Alexa, calm my cat” to play calming sounds through your Echo device. You can access both features, and much more, through the Alexa app.
8Set up dog barking detection.Create a Routine through your Alexa app that can be activated whenever your device hears a bark at home. You can personalize the Routine and trigger different features to calm your pet, including turning on smart lights, playing a calming playlist, or having Alexa chime in with a few words.
9Daily exercise is a must.Take your dogs for sniff walks and be playful with your cat. You can also find activities that you and your pet enjoy doing together, such as jogging or playing fetch at the park, which helps reduce stress and tension for everyone! Find a professional to walk your dog during the day. The Ring Video Doorbell can keep you informed about when they arrive, and you can easily let them into your home through the Ring app.
10Put on your pet’s favorite shows.If your dog loves cartoons or maybe even reality TV, surprise and entertain them by turning on your TV while you’re away. Through your connected devices, you can play shows on your TV at home through your Fire TV Stick or Prime Video app.
With these tips, the transition back to travel, work, or even school will be less ruff for you and your pet. Every pet is different, so don’t be afraid to find what works for your family. And remember: Alexa and your devices will have everything handled for Fido at home.
