I've been at Amazon for 22 holiday seasons and this one is definitely unique, to say the least. I'm grateful to our teams who continue to play a vital role serving their communities. As we head into the peak of the holiday season, we want to share our appreciation through another special recognition bonus, totaling more than $500 million for our front-line employees. U.S. Operations employees who are employed by the company from December 1 to December 31 will qualify for a bonus of $300 for full-time employees and $150 for part-time employees.

Combined with other holiday pay incentives, in this quarter alone we are investing over $750 million in additional pay for our front-line hourly workforce, on top of our industry-leading $15 national minimum wage. This brings our total spent on special bonuses and incentives for our teams globally to over $2.5 billion in 2020, including a $500 million thank you bonus earlier this year.

Our teams are doing amazing work serving customers' essential needs, while also helping to bring some much-needed holiday cheer for socially-distanced families around the world. I've never been more grateful for—or proud of—our teams.

Thank you.

Dave