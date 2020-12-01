Another Black Friday and Cyber Monday is behind us. I’ve seen a lot over 22 peak holiday seasons at Amazon but nothing as inspiring as the grit and determination shown by all the teams in 2020—whether it’s our tech teams, our operators, drivers, fulfillment employees, sortation and store associates, customer service teams, and so many others. I'm in awe of the dedication as we serve our communities together in a time of great need.

We've announced previous commitments to our safety programs, including rapidly rolling out onsite COVID-19 testing at our sites, and confirmed $500 million in additional bonuses this holiday season bringing our total spend on special bonuses and pay incentives to over $2.5 billion in 2020. As always, we will continue to do all we can to support our teams this holiday and beyond.

This note is to say thank you. For all Amazonians doing incredible work to deliver for customers around the world, we appreciate you so much.

Dave