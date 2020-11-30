This Cyber Monday, we’re going inside Amazon Operations for a firsthand look at how our team of incredible employees come together to safely deliver smiles, essential goods, and holiday gifts to your door or location of your choice.

We'll be updating frequently on Cyber Monday—check back for photos, videos, insights, and more.

John Felton, Vice President of Global Delivery Services, expresses his appreciation for our employees who are delivering smiles and shares a few tips for a safe holiday season.

John Felton shares a few tips for Peak

Did you know:

Amazon calls the five-day period from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday the "Turkey Five?" We prepare year-round for this time of year. We’re hiring more than 100,000 seasonal employees this year, and are committed to our COVID-19 safety measures to ensure our teams are able to safely pick, pack, ship, and deliver customer orders on Cyber Monday and throughout the peak holiday season.

To thank our employees for helping deliver to customers during the peak of the holiday season, we announced on Friday we’re providing a special recognition bonus, totaling more than $500 million. Combined with other holiday pay incentives, in this quarter alone we’re investing over $750 million in additional pay for our front-line hourly workforce, on top of our industry-leading $15 national minimum wage and comprehensive benefits. This brings our total spent on special bonuses and incentives for our teams globally to over $2.5 billion in 2020, including $500 million in thank you bonuses earlier this year.

Delivering smiles on the job:

Every day at Amazon, employees come together to deliver for our customers. Whether they pick, pack, stow, sort, ship, or deliver orders, each person plays a key role in bringing the holidays to life. Meet some employees who bring the magic of Amazon to your doorstep this holiday season.

The team that delivers

Ofori Agboka, VP HR Global Customer Fulfillment checking in with associates during Peak at Amazon Fulfillment Center in Atlanta, GA.

Laura Odom, RIC2 transportation associate sending off another truck of smiles!

Keeping our employees safe is our number one priority this holiday season and every day at Amazon.

Our #1 priority

Our delivery team is proud to support our communities this holiday season.

Our delivery team is proud to help deliver smiles

Delivering smiles—one package at a time. Let the holiday shopping begin!

Excited to deliver smiles

Delivering a great holiday for you begins with great jobs at Amazon. From $15 minimum per hour pay and comprehensive health, dental and vision benefits that begin on day one, Amazon takes care of its incredible employees so they can deliver for you. Here are some of their stories.

Family at home, and at work: our Amazon teams are full of families working together to deliver a great holiday for you.

The family that delivers

Delivering from a safe distance at Amazon Fulfillment Center TEB3 in Logan Township, New Jersey.

All packed up and ready to deliver some smiles

Robots inside our MSP1 fulfillment center

Did you know:

Amazon offers highly-competitive pay, comprehensive benefits, and training programs for in-demand jobs for employees? We know the COVID-19 pandemic has complicated lives, and many people are still out of work. We’re creating jobs that provide a $15 per hour—more than double the national minimum wage—for full-time, part-time, and seasonal employees. Additionally, we offer industry-leading benefits to full-time employees starting on the first day of employment, including full health, vision and dental insurance, 401(k) with 50 percent company match, up to 20 weeks paid parental leave, and a network to grow and succeed in a safe, inclusive work environment. Candidates looking to explore a career with Amazon can learn more at amazon.com/apply.

Meet Ronnie, an Amazon employee in New York who is part of the ASL community.

Meet Ronnie

This is Cindi's fifth Peak at Amazon. She's part of the team that picks your orders after clicking "buy" on Amazon.com. As a learning ambassador, she helps new hires learn about their roles at Amazon.

Essential goods and holiday surprises coming to a doorstep near you.

Did you know:

We have opened 75 new fulfillment centers, sortation centers, and delivery stations this year and hundreds of additional locations are opening by the end of 2020 to better serve our customers. We also hired more than 100,000 seasonal employees to support our regular teams during the holiday shopping season, to help get holiday gifts to customers on time.

Amazon trucks full of packages

Mico at JAX2 in Jacksonville, Florida joined Amazon in August and is excited for his first Peak.

Signed, sealed and soon-to-be delivered packages on their way out of our LGA9 Fulfillment Center in Edison, New Jersey.

Welcoming employees to work this morning at our ORD2 Channahon, Illinois fulfillment center. Thanks to everyone for helping make this day a great one at sites around the world.

Did you know:

Amazon was recently named #2 on the Forbes World’s Best Employers list, a list based entirely on employee input, which reflects Amazon’s highly competitive pay, benefits from day one, and innovative programs like Career Choice, among other criteria.

Amazon employee getting his temperature checked before starting his shift at a delivery station in Everett, Washington. Learn more about what we’re doing to keep associates safe.

Amazon employee gets a temperature check when arriving at work

Another truck of orders on its way to customers.

Amazon truck leaves a fulfillment center

Our employees are the heart and soul of our operations, and we’re committed to providing great jobs and better futures. We just celebrated more than 35,000 employees who were promoted across our Operations network. Congratulations to our teams across the U.S. on your hard work and dedication this year!

Donald joined Amazon last July drawn to the opportunities for professional development and growth.

Amazon employee Donald Childress

Regis McCarthy celebrates his fourth Cyber Monday today in Dupont, Washington. His favorite thing about Amazon? "Always the people. Theres great energy and its great to be a part of this team."

Cyber Monday packages about to take flight at our Amazon Air gateway at Seattle-Tacoma International airport.

Thank you to our customers, associates, drivers, and teams around the world who came together for Cyber Monday 2020 to deliver magical experiences for our customers.