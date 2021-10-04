Amazon Beauty announces its first-ever Holiday Beauty Haul, a multi-week event featuring deals and discounts on a wide variety of beauty, men's grooming, and self-care items for everyone on your list (including you).

Starting October 4 and running through October 25, customers can shop exciting new deals across a variety of Amazon Beauty themes, including holiday look, winter skincare, men's grooming, appliances, and fragrances. Amazon Beauty will reveal new deals often, featuring brands such as Art of Shaving, Drybar, Honest Beauty, NYX, and more.

Sneak a peak of the Holiday Beauty Haul deals:

Holiday look

Shop a selection of cosmetics, nail, and hair care favorites to complete your holiday look. Save up to 40% October 4-7.

A green graphic with images around it that display products listed in this article.
A product image of one of the products listed below and in the caption.
IGK Crybaby Smoothing Serum
A product image of one of the products listed below and in the caption.
IGK Direct Flight Dry Shampoo
A product image of one of the products listed below and in the caption.
Real Techniques Makeup Brush Set
A product image of one of the products listed below and in the caption.
Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick
An image displaying a beauty product featured in the list below.
Honest Beauty Extreme Length Mascara + Lash Primer
A product image of one of the products listed below and in the caption.
Jane Iredale PurePressed Blush
A product image of one of the products listed below and in the caption.
Jane Iredale Beyond Matte Lip Stain
A product image of one of the products listed below and in the caption.
HAUS Laboratories Four-Way Shadow Palette
A product image of one of the products listed below and in the caption.
HAUS Laboratories Riot Lip Gloss
A product image of one of the products listed below and in the caption.
NYX Marshmellow Smoothing Primer

Winter skincare 

Shop a selection of face and body skincare items to prepare you for the cool months ahead. Save up to 34% October 8-11.

A green graphic with images around it that display products listed in this article.
A product image of one of the products listed below and in the caption.
PCA Skin Nutrient Toner
A product image of one of the products listed below and in the caption.
Bioderma Hand and Nail Cream
A product image of one of the products listed below and in the caption.
Honest Beauty Organic Beauty Facial Oil
A product image of one of the products listed below and in the caption.
The Body Shop Tea Tree Skin Clearing Facial Wash
A product image of one of the products listed below and in the caption.
EltaMD UV Anti Aging Face Moisturizer

Men's grooming

Shop a selection of hair and beard care items to upgrade your grooming essentials. Save up to 35% October 12-15.

A green graphic with images around it that display products listed in this article.
A product image of one of the products listed below and in the caption.
18.21 Man Made 3-in-1 Wash
A product image of one of the products listed below and in the caption.
The Art of Shaving Sandalwood Shaving Cream
An image displaying a beauty product featured in the list below.
MVRCK by Mitch Grooming Cream Gift Set
A product image of one of the products listed below and in the caption.
American Crew 3-in-1 Tea Tree Shampoo, Conditioner, and Body Wash

Appliances

Shop a selection of top beauty tools and appliances to add to your routine. Save up to 40% October 16-23.

A green graphic with images around it that display products listed in this article.
A product image of one of the products listed below and in the caption.
T3 Micro Curling Iron
A product image of one of the products listed below and in the caption.
Drybar The Baby Brush Crush Mini
A product image of one of the products listed below and in the caption.
Ghd Curling Iron and Wave Wand
An image of the product listed in the caption
Revlon Hot-Air Brush
An image of the product listed in the caption
BaBylissPRO Ceramic Straightening Iron
An image of the product listed in the caption
CHI The Sparkler Ceramic Straightening Iron
An image of the product listed in the caption
PMD Clean Pro RQ

Fragrances

Shop a selection of holiday fragrances to gift your loved ones or yourself. Save up to 60% October 24-25.

A green graphic with images around it that display products listed in this article.
A product image of one of the products listed below and in the caption.
Christian Audigier Ed Hardy Perfume
A product image of one of the products listed below and in the caption.
Nautica Voyage By Nautica
A product image of one of the products listed below and in the caption.
FILA Red Fragrance
A product image of one of the products listed below and in the caption.
Rebecca Minkoff Eau De Parfum
An image of the product listed in the caption
Nanette Lepore Gift Set
An image of the product listed in the caption

Derek Lam 10 Crosby Eau De Parfum

Amazon Beauty's Holiday Beauty Haul kicks off October 4 with up to 40% off on cosmetics, nail, and hair products to complete your holiday look, with exciting new deals being announced every few days.

For more inspiration, browse and shop the Holiday Beauty Gift Guide. Watch product reviews and demonstrations from Amazon’s influencers to get a head start and be a "go-gifter" with most-loved and trending beauty and hair care products and brands like AmorePacific, Honest Beauty, O.P.I., R+Co., and so many others.

Start shopping Amazon Beauty deals.