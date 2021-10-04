Amazon Beauty announces its first-ever Holiday Beauty Haul, a multi-week event featuring deals and discounts on a wide variety of beauty, men's grooming, and self-care items for everyone on your list (including you).

Starting October 4 and running through October 25, customers can shop exciting new deals across a variety of Amazon Beauty themes, including holiday look, winter skincare, men's grooming, appliances, and fragrances. Amazon Beauty will reveal new deals often, featuring brands such as Art of Shaving, Drybar, Honest Beauty, NYX, and more.

Sneak a peak of the Holiday Beauty Haul deals:

Holiday look

Shop a selection of cosmetics, nail, and hair care favorites to complete your holiday look. Save up to 40% October 4-7.

Winter skincare

Shop a selection of face and body skincare items to prepare you for the cool months ahead. Save up to 34% October 8-11.

Men's grooming

Shop a selection of hair and beard care items to upgrade your grooming essentials. Save up to 35% October 12-15.

Appliances

Shop a selection of top beauty tools and appliances to add to your routine. Save up to 40% October 16-23.

Fragrances

Shop a selection of holiday fragrances to gift your loved ones or yourself. Save up to 60% October 24-25.

Amazon Beauty's Holiday Beauty Haul kicks off October 4 with up to 40% off on cosmetics, nail, and hair products to complete your holiday look, with exciting new deals being announced every few days.

For more inspiration, browse and shop the Holiday Beauty Gift Guide. Watch product reviews and demonstrations from Amazon’s influencers to get a head start and be a "go-gifter" with most-loved and trending beauty and hair care products and brands like AmorePacific, Honest Beauty, O.P.I., R+Co., and so many others.

Start shopping Amazon Beauty deals.