Amazon Explore customers now have the option to book small group experiences, in addition to the hundreds of already available one-on-one experiences. With this feature, up to seven customers can book and enjoy the same live experience together. Amazon Explore's group experiences are designed to allow customers to discover destinations around the globe with other people who share the same interests. People can book and share the same experience, even if they're physically far apart.
"Amazon Explore was built on the idea of connection," said Wasiq Bokhari, director of Amazon Explore. "With the launch of group experiences, we can now connect people from different parts of the world who have similar interests. Together, customers can experience global moments and build memories."
Hosted by local experts, Amazon Explore puts the world at your fingertips, giving U.S. customers access to a wide range of live virtual experiences across the globe—all from the comfort of their homes. Each experience offers customers an opportunity to see, taste, and even shop in different parts of the world. Select from more than 450 hand-picked experiences across 21 geographic locations and seven categories. Experience all that Amazon Explore has to offer. Whether you're on a tour of Venice or making empanadas in Buenos Aires, immerse yourself in this experience while creating memories that will last a lifetime.
"I love the opportunity that Amazon Explore gives me to introduce customers into the world of our national drink, pisco," said Tito Zavala, host of the Peruvian Pisco virtual cocktail class. "Group experiences allow me to meet people from all around the world and be together, having some Peruvian drinks. There's no better way to experience a country than through its drinks and food, and for Peruvians, sharing a glass of pisco is more than just having a drink. It represents knowledge, tradition, home, life and, of course, fun!"
Current group experiences include:
- Virtually tour Hong Kong's working-class neighborhood in Sham Shui Po. This experience is led by local Hong Kong experts who will take guests through the world's most expensive housing market. In this tour, the experts will share the history on the housing market in Hong Kong, take guests through the markets in this urban area, and even introduce guests to Tin Hau, the Chinese sea goddess.
- Learn to make savory Argentinian empanadas from Buenos Aires. These savory turnovers are commonly found on the Argentine table, which is heavily influenced by Creole, native, Spanish, and Italian food due to an immigration boom in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. In this crash course on Argentinian cuisine, your warm, friendly host will tell you about local food traditions (like Sunday asado) as well as details about Buenos Aires life as she walks you through the preparation of one of the nation's most beloved dishes.
- Perfect your morning coffee by learning about Mexican coffee from a traditional family roaster. Guests will dive right into coffee history by visiting a family-owned shop in the heart of the coffee region of Oaxaca, Mexico. Guests will learn about different coffee types, coffee cultivation, and the roasting process in this region.
- Master your mixology skills in this Peruvian Pisco: A Virtual Cocktail Class. Guests will learn to make the national drink of Peru, the Pisco Sour, as well as the Chilcano drink.
- Go Down Under: Life in the Southern Hemisphere. Take a trip south of the equator to Australia. Guests will learn about modern Australian life while sightseeing in Melbourne.
- Meet the playful pups at Costa Rica Dog Rescue. It's always an adventure at Costa Rica Dog Rescue. This experience will satisfy any doggy itch you may have and will leave you smiling for the rest of your day.
Amazon Explore group experiences start at just $14, and there are a number of experiences to choose from, with new selections being added often.
Learn more at amazon.com/explore.