Amazon Explore customers now have the option to book small group experiences, in addition to the hundreds of already available one-on-one experiences. With this feature, up to seven customers can book and enjoy the same live experience together. Amazon Explore's group experiences are designed to allow customers to discover destinations around the globe with other people who share the same interests. People can book and share the same experience, even if they're physically far apart.

"Amazon Explore was built on the idea of connection," said Wasiq Bokhari, director of Amazon Explore. "With the launch of group experiences, we can now connect people from different parts of the world who have similar interests. Together, customers can experience global moments and build memories."

Hosted by local experts, Amazon Explore puts the world at your fingertips, giving U.S. customers access to a wide range of live virtual experiences across the globe—all from the comfort of their homes. Each experience offers customers an opportunity to see, taste, and even shop in different parts of the world. Select from more than 450 hand-picked experiences across 21 geographic locations and seven categories. Experience all that Amazon Explore has to offer. Whether you're on a tour of Venice or making empanadas in Buenos Aires, immerse yourself in this experience while creating memories that will last a lifetime.

"I love the opportunity that Amazon Explore gives me to introduce customers into the world of our national drink, pisco," said Tito Zavala, host of the Peruvian Pisco virtual cocktail class. "Group experiences allow me to meet people from all around the world and be together, having some Peruvian drinks. There's no better way to experience a country than through its drinks and food, and for Peruvians, sharing a glass of pisco is more than just having a drink. It represents knowledge, tradition, home, life and, of course, fun!"

Current group experiences include:



Amazon Explore group experiences start at just $14, and there are a number of experiences to choose from, with new selections being added often.

Learn more at amazon.com/explore.