Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023: Live updates on the second day of deals

Recent updates
Today is day two of Prime Big Deal Days
If you're ready to start your holiday shopping, this Prime member-exclusive event is the perfect time to do so.
We're continuing to share the best deals from the event today. Like yesterday, new deals will drop as often as every five minutes during select periods throughout the event. Along with limited-time Lightning Deals, you’ll see early holiday deals that you can buy only on Amazon, including some of Amazon’s lowest prices so far this year.
Save 20% on the Philips Norelco S9000 Prestige Shaver
For an incredibly smooth and close shave—even on seven-day beards—try this efficient shaver featuring 72 self-sharpening blades, fully flexible head, protective coating made up of comforting microtech beads.
Save up to 45% on Anker charging products, headphones, speakers, power stations, projectors and 3D Printers
From charging banks to headphones, Anker’s electronics are reliable, energy-efficient, and affordable. We love the Anker 60W Power Bank, which is great for travel and camping.
Save 30% on the La Roche-Posay Sunscreen Bundle
Get two of La Roche-Posay’s bestsellers in this convenient bundle. The Hydrating Gentle Cleanser leaves your skin feeling clean and refreshed, while the matte-finish, tinted Sunscreen protects your skin without weighing it down.
Deals aren’t limited to Amazon.com during Prime Big Deal Days
Prime members can also shop deals beyond Amazon.com with Buy with Prime.
Buy with Prime is a new benefit that allows millions of U.S.-based Prime members to shop directly from merchants’ online stores with the convenient and trusted experience they expect from Amazon—including fast, free delivery, a seamless checkout experience, and free returns on eligible orders.
Here are some top Buy with Prime deals:
- Up to 40% off Wyze’s products like the Wyze Cam v3-3pk, Wyze Cam Floodlight Cam
- 30% off KNOW Beauty’s newest face mask product, the Arctic Gold Vitamin C Mask
- 20% off Bearaby’s weighted blankets
Save 33% on the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Laptop
Boost your gaming performance with the latest generation AMD Ryzen 6000 Series processors and a 15.6" FHD IPS screen with 120Hz refresh rate. And with its excellent battery life, this is a gaming laptop you can take on the go.
Save up to 43% on select OXO kitchen tools
Give an update to your kitchen drawer and save on all the accessories that make your life easier while cooking--including a Precision Read Digital Thermometer, ergonomic 3-Piece Peeler Set, and a Glass Food Scale.
Explore Amazon’s Holiday Shop to get ahead on holiday shopping
Check out Amazon’s newly launched Holiday Shop to discover seasonal essentials and unique gifts for everyone on your list, all at low prices. You can shop the popular Holiday Toy List and get inspiration from some of the top trending gifts—updated on a weekly basis through December 23.
Save on Tineco cordless vacuum cleaners
Tineco is offering deals on a variety of different types of vacuum cleaners, whether you want a simple, lightweight cordless vac or something more powerful that can also mop your floors.
Save 38% on the Ninja Foodi NeverStick PossiblePan
With this 12-in-1 pan, you can reduce kitchen clutter plus go from stovetop to oven to table. The stainless steel pan has a nonstick ceramic coating and comes with an integrated steamer and strainer basket.
Save up to 55% off on the Jabra Elite 7 Active Earbuds
Take these earbuds on an outdoor run with no worries: They’re IP57-rated waterproof and sweatproof durable and designed to stay in place no matter how hard you work out.
Enjoy balanced bass and a rich music experience, and up to eight hours of battery life. The Active Noise Cancellation is adjustable so you can still be aware of your surroundings at all times.
Save 50% on the Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser
Recommended by dental professionals, the Waterpik removes up to 99.9 percent of plaque and is up to 50 percent more effective than dental floss for improving gum health. Just fill the reservoir with warm water, place the tip in your mouth, and start flossing.
It features 10 different settings for a custom clean, massage mode for your gums, and a built-in timer.
Save up to 40% on select Vital Proteins collagen, protein, and more
Vital Proteins' popular supplements support your body, contain no added sugars or sweeteners, and are easy to use. Most of their products on sale today come in powder form and dissolve well in both hot and cold liquids.
Save 24% on the Original Peloton Bike
Break a sweat and get a great workout in from the comfort of your home. The Peloton Bike has a compact, 4‘ x 2’ footprint, and an adjustable seat, handlebar, and screen, which tilts to accommodate different heights. Note that the Peloton All-Access Membership must be purchased separately in order to access Peloton's workout classes.
Save up to 30% on select Stasher reusable bags and bowls
With Stasher’s reusable silicone bags, you can reduce your reliance on single-use plastics. They’re great for home storage or travel, and they’re safe for the freezer, dishwasher, microwave, and oven (up to 425°F). The bags come in a variety of sizes and colors for different needs.
Save up to $15 on Grubhub orders
Your favorite meals await at a deliciously discounted price. Get up to 25% (up to $15) on multiple orders over $25 each with code GRUBPRIME. Terms and conditions apply.
Save up to 25% on select Breville espresso makers
Become your own barista and make café-quality coffee at home, from simple espresso to rich lattes. Breville’s machines have systems that ensure optimal espresso extraction and give you control over the type of grind you want.
Save up to 50% on select shoes from Hey Dude, Koolaburra by UGG, and Frye
Fall is in full swing, and that means cozy, comfy footwear. Hey Dude offers lightweight loafers for men and women, while Koolaburra by UGG is great for plush, ultra-warm boots. Frye, meanwhile, is known for its classic leather boots.
Look out for deals personalized to your specific interests and shopping history
Find personalized deals on products you’ve previously purchased with the “Buy Again” deals feed, customized deals lists based on what you’ve previously saved to your Lists, and deals recommendations based on your browsing history with the “Keep shopping for” feature. You can also head to Inspire on the Amazon Shopping app to shop by your interests and discover deals from your favorite influencers.
Save up to 36% on select Microfiber Cooling Towels and Cooling Hoodies from Mission
This Serena Williams-approved towel helps cool you down in the middle or after your workout. Just wet it with water, wring it out, and wrap it around your neck or wrist to cool off faster. Plus, it provides UPF50 sun protection if you want to use it during hikes or other outdoor activities.
Save up to 41% on select Philips Hue smart lighting
The Philips Hue smart lighting system offers millions of colors so you can set the mood, whether you want an energetic blue glow, or a warm orange hue to help you wind down. These smart bulbs work with Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit.
Save on pickleball gear from Joola, Franklin, and more
Upgrade your paddle or pick one up for the first time. Prime Big Deal Days offers deals on balls, court accessories like stickers and nets, and paddles so you can enjoy this trending sport even more.
Save up to 25% on select Squishmallows plush
Grow your collection of adorably soft stuffed animals with this deal on Squishmallows. They come in a variety of sizes, from stocking stuffers to large, huggable options.
Save up to 45% on the GE Profile Opal 1.0 Nugget Ice Maker
Crunchy nugget ice is perfect for cocktails, sodas, and other drinks. This large capacity ice maker can make one pound of fresh ice per hour and holds up to three pounds at once—you can enjoy your first batch of ice within 10 minutes.
Save up to 56% on select eero Mesh Wifi systems
Slow, spotty Wifi connection is frustrating. Eero’s mesh Wifi systems help deliver fast, reliable connection to your entire house, eliminating dead spots and buffering.
Save on Halloween costumes and accessories from Rubie's, Leg Avenue, and more
The spookiest night of the year is fast approaching. Whether you have a specific vision in mind or need inspiration, Amazon is your place to shop a wide, affordable selection of Halloween ideas for adults, couples, families, and kids.
Save up to 53% on dog food from JustFoodForDogs
JustFoodForDogs makes 100% human grade dog food, meaning it's made with fresh whole foods like rice, spinach, and carrots, and it's gently cooked for optimal nutrient absorption. Even though it's preservative-free, it's still self-stable so you can always ensure your dog is eating healthy while on the go.
Save 30% on select All-Clad cookware
Save big on the classic brand that's trusted by generations of chefs and backed by a Limited Lifetime Warranty. All-Clad cookware is oven and broiler safe up to 600°F and compatible with any stovetop, including induction. Stainless steel and nonstick pans are on sale today.
Save up to 30% on premium nail products from OPI, Butter London, and more
These nail polishes, cuticle care products, and other accessories can save you money on trips to the salon.
Save up to 50% on Cricut machines and accessories
Cricut's crafting machines make it convenient to flex your creative side. The discounted EasyPress 2 Heat Press Machine lets you quickly and safely print your designs onto t-shirts, totes, aprons, and more.
Save up to 30% on select hair dryers, flat irons, and curling irons from T3
For bouncy, voluminous curls, soft waves, and everything in between, you can trust a T3 curler to get the look you need. The CurlWrap 1.25” features nine heat levels, two timer settings, and two rotation speeds. If you want even more versatility, the Switch Kit comes with three interchangeable barrels.
Earn Prime Video credits
Now through October 13, eligible Prime members who spend a minimum of $30 to rent or buy on Prime Video can receive a $6 credit for future title rentals or purchases. Our suggestion? The summer blockbuster Barbie, which is now available to rent or buy on Prime Video.
Save up to 60% on select floorcare from iRobot
With a Roomba robot vacuum, you can clean your whole house, eliminating debris and pet hair from deep within your carpets and floors, with no effort. It even cleans up after itself and knows which areas to avoid through the Smart Mapping feature.
Save 34% on the BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self Test
Need to self test at home? Stock up on this COVID-19 testing kit, which contains two tests and will deliver results in 15 minutes.
Save up to 50% on Eufy security cameras and vacuums
With 4K video resolution, two-way audio, and an integrated solar panel for Forever Power, the EufyCam S330 provides true peace of mind for home owners. Or, upgrade your front door with Eufy’s Smart Lock S330, which recognizes your fingerprint in 0.3 seconds and lets you see who’s at your front door wherever you are.
Discover all the benefits available with your Prime membership
Save on a Microsoft 365 Family subscription and get a $10 Amazon gift card
With Microsoft 365 for up to 6 people, you and your family can have the tools to create, organize, and get things done. Your subscription includes premium Office apps like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, as well as 1 TB of OneDrive cloud storage for each person you share with, so they can easily access, edit, and share files and photos across all devices.
Save on select Reebok women's sneakers
These sneakers are lightweight and supportive, ideal for casual, everyday wear and long walks. They're available in a variety of colors to match your style.
Save 39% on the Sony 55-inch Bravia XR Smart TV
With a special Game Menu and exclusive features for the PlayStation 5, this 4K HD TV will take your gaming to the next level. When you're not gaming, enjoy the smart TV experience with Google Assistant and your favorite streaming services, or connect your Apple device with AirPlay 2 support.