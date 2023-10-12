Amazon Prime members saved more than $1 billion across millions of deals during Prime Big Deal Days on October 10 and 11.

“Prime Big Deal Days was a strong start to the holiday shopping season, offering Prime members an exclusive early opportunity to save and surpassing our expectations. This event outpaced last year’s holiday kick-off event, with more Prime members shopping this year,” said Doug Herrington, CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores. “Millions of Prime packages in the U.S. have already been delivered, and we’ll continue to offer fast, free delivery across our wide selection throughout the holidays. Thank you to our employees and selling partners around the world for their continued commitment to our customers as we head into this busy shopping season.”

On the first day of Prime Big Deal Days, U.S. Prime members purchased more than 25 million items with Same-Day or Next-Day Delivery, with hundreds of thousands of items delivered within four hours of purchase. The fastest delivery in the U.S. on the first day of the event was 54 minutes in Ohio, ordered at 7:20 a.m. EDT and delivered by 8:14 a.m. EDT. The customer ordered a pasta attachment for a KitchenAid stand mixer and The All New Ball Book of Canning and Preserving.

Keep reading for top sellers and trends from Prime Big Deal Days to get a few ideas for the rest of your holiday shopping.

Best-selling gift ideas on Amazon so far

1. Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Shop now

2. BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner

Shop now

3. Crest 3D Whitestrips

Shop now

Best-selling toys on Amazon this holiday season so far

1. Squishmallows

Shop now

2. Barbie Toy Boat Playset

Shop now

3. Catan

Shop now

Best-selling Creator Favorites

1. LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask

Shop now

2. COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence

Shop now

3. The Children's Place Kids' Family Matching Festive Christmas Pajama Sets

Shop now

Top products from small businesses selling on Amazon

Prime members ordered more than 150 million items from independent sellers in Amazon’s store, most of which are small and medium-sized businesses. Some of the best-selling small business products on the first day of the holiday kick-off event were:

1. Clean Skin Club Clean Towels

Shop now

2. Hula Home Spray Bottle

Shop now

3. PicassoTiles 100 Piece Set

Shop now

Most popular deals beyond Amazon

For the first time, Prime members in the U.S. shopped holiday kick-off event deals beyond Amazon using Buy with Prime. Some of the most popular deals were purchased from:

1. Wyze

Shop products from Wyze

2. ALT. Fragrances

Shop using Prime on the ALT. Fragrances website

3. Moon Juice

Shop Moon Juice on Amazon

How Amazon is making holiday shopping more sustainable

Amazon encourages customers to shop consciously by offering a variety of more-sustainable products and delivery options every day. Here’s what we’re doing to make shopping more sustainable during the holidays and beyond:



Amazon has over 5,000 electric delivery vehicles from Rivian

Prime members in the U.S. used Amazon Day

More than 13% of U.S. shipments fulfilled by Amazon from orders placed during Prime Big Deal Days are estimated to ship without any additional Amazon packaging through Amazon’s Ships in Product Packaging program

Get more gifting inspiration

Prime Big Deal Days is just the start of the holiday shopping season. You can expect great deals throughout the rest of the year. Get more gifting inspiration and shopping recommendations from Amazon’s Holiday Shop. Some of the most popular collections include:



Keep the savings going with Prime

The holidays have officially arrived at Amazon, and the best way to get the most of your shopping this season is to make sure you’re signed up for Prime. Prime is savings, convenience, and entertainment in one single membership. More than 200 million paid Prime members in 25 countries around the world enjoy access to Amazon’s enormous selection, exceptional value, and fast, free delivery.

In the U.S., anyone can join Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 per year, or start a free 30-day trial if eligible and enjoy Prime Video, Amazon Music, Prime Gaming, RxPass, Grubhub+, Amazon Photos, Prime exclusive deals, and more. Additionally, college students can try Prime Student with a six-month trial then just pay $7.49 per month, or $69 per year. Qualifying government assistance recipients can get Prime Access for $6.99 per month.

Get more information about Prime, including discounted memberships.