Live updates on the best Prime Day deals and shopping tips from Amazon

Start your summer reading with 3 free months of Kindle Unlimited
New Kindle Unlimited members or those who haven’t been in the program for over a year can sign up for this three-month free trial (usually $11.99 a month). A Kindle Unlimited subscription gives you access to more than 4 million digital books, as well as thousands of audiobooks, comics, and magazines
Save up to 50% on select iRobot floorcare
With a robotic vacuum like the Roomba i4 EVO (4150) or the Roomba 692, it’s easy to keep your space clean and tidy. These versatile vacuums can tackle dirt, dust, and even pet hair.
Some models on sale—including the Roomba j6+ (6550) (now 38% off) and Roomba s9+ (9550) (now 40% off)—are even self emptying so you don't have to think about the chore.
Stay fueled as you shop. Enjoy $15 off Grubhub orders of $25+
Use code “GRUBPRIME” to get $15 off your Grubhub order during Prime Day, with minimum order of $25.
Outside of Prime Day, you can also take advantage of a free, one-year Grubhub+ membership trial (valued at $9.99 per month), which includes $0 delivery fees. Terms apply.
Save up to 20% on select Le Creuset cookware and accessories
French brand Le Creuset has been making beautiful enameled cast iron since 1925—its iconic Dutch Oven is an indispensable tool in the kitchen of master chefs and home cooks alike. A variety of Le Creuset’s handcrafted kitchenware is on sale today.
Save up to 30% on select LEGO sets
No matter your age, LEGO brings out the inner child in all of us. Build fantastic worlds, intricate models, and unique décor, all with the humble LEGO piece.
Save up to 30% on select Wild One pet essentials
The dogs of Amazon might like this one: pet supply brand Wild One makes sleek yet functional supplies like collars, toys, bag holders, treats, and supplements.
Save $55 on an annual One Medical membership
It’s the first ever healthcare deal available during Prime Day: new One Medical members can now get their first year for $144 (usually $199, 28% savings). That’s just $12 a month.
One Medical is a national membership-based primary care organization offering seamless in-office and 24/7 virtual care services, on-site labs, and programs for preventative care, chronic care management, and common illnesses, and more.
Visit One Medical and use code OMPRIME to redeem this special Prime Day offer.
Save up to 15% on select, Amazon-exclusive essie nail care, polishes, and sets
From eye-popping base coats to hydrating cuticle oils, essie offers a huge array of nail care products that are always salon-quality.
Tune into @prime’s TikTok Live for some fun surprises
Starting July 11 between 10 p.m.-12 a.m. EDT, tune into @prime’s TikTok Live—a two-hour game show featuring various contestants and special guests, including TikTok’s known and loved Alix Earle and Jake Shane, who will help viewers play along to unlock exclusive deals.
Save up to 20% on select outdoor pizza ovens from Ooni USA
Skip the pizza delivery and delight guests by making your own delicious meals outdoors this summer. Ooni’s portable ovens cook authentic wood-fired pizza in just 60 seconds.
Listen to thousands of audiobooks and Audible Originals with Audible Premium Plus
For Prime Day, you can get three free months of Audible Premium Plus (usually $14.95 a month), a membership that includes a massive selection of new releases and bestsellers, plus unlimited listening to Audible Originals, audiobooks, and podcasts.
Support small businesses during Prime Day
In addition to saving on big brands, members can shopsmall business deals during Prime Day. This year, there are more deals on small business products than ever before, including from Saturday Skin, FLYBYJING, Partake Foods, and more.
Do all your back-to-school shopping with our newly launched shopping guides
Shop by grade and category in our Back to School guide or find dorm room and class supplies in our Off To College guide. You’ll find everything you need at a low price so you can return to school in style.
Save up to 40% on Peloton bikes and accessories
Peloton’s high-energy cardio and strength classes are the ultimate total-body workout. Both the original Peloton Bike and the Bike+, which has a rotating screen so you can follow workouts off the bike, are on sale during Prime Day.
If you’re not much of a cyclist, you can also save on the Peloton Guide, an interactive camera that helps you track your reps and improve your form during strength workouts.
Save up to 40% on select Bose headphones, speakers, and soundbars
Bose’s headphones, speakers, and soundbars give you a premium listening experience, and many of its products even work with Alexa.
Save up to 30% on select hair dryers, flat irons, and curling irons from T3
Change up your hair style—bouncy, beachy, sleek—with the T3 tool of your choice. They feature adjustable heat settings, interchangeable designs, and an ergonomic feel to give you the look you envision.
Stock up and save on summer treats and groceries at Whole Foods Market
Amazon Prime members get these special savings exclusively at Whole Foods Market in-store and online:
- 35% off ice cream and frozen desserts from July 5-18
- Two for $7 Organic strawberries from July 5-18
- 25% off all hot dogs in the Meat department from July 12-18
- $11.69/lb on sustainable wild caught sockeye salmon from July 12-18 (only available in-store)
- Earn 6% back when you shop at Whole Foods Market with your Prime Visa (usually 5%)
- Receive a $200 Amazon Gift Card upon approval for the Prime Visa through July 26
Take up to 55% off select mattresses and beds from Zinus
Zinus’ mattresses come in a variety of models for different kinds of sleep styles and preferences—some even feature cooling gels and green tea to provide temperature-regulated sleep.
You can buy now, pay over time with Affirm
Approved Amazon Prime members can get 0% APR when they pay in four installments on eligible purchases between $50 and $749.99 on Amazon.com. For example, a $600 laptop might cost a customer $150 every two weeks with no interest.
Save on over 50 specialty brands like Uber and Roblox
This Prime Day, you’ll have access to Lightning Deals, promotional credit offers, and instant savings with up to 20% off select specialty brands. Over 50 brands will be participating including Uber, Bath & Body Works, DoorDash, and Roblox.
Save 50% on a Prime-exclusive box set of books by Colleen Hoover
The box set by the international best selling author features the titles Reminders of Him, Regretting You, and Layla.
