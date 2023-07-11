Back to Amazon
NewsRetail
Live Updates

Live updates on the best Prime Day deals and shopping tips from Amazon

Written by Amazon Staff
Written by Amazon Staff
an assortment of amazon fire and echo devices surrounded by confetti and framed by a green box with a red recording dot. the text in the upper left corner says live blog while the text in the lower right corner says prime day 2023

Follow along during Prime Day 2023 for live updates as Amazon shows you how to get the top deals and offers tips for shopping.

Recent updates

 

The day you’ve all been waiting for is finally here. Prime Day 2023 has officially started!

Amazon is kicking off day one of Prime Day with—as always—amazing deals on top brands and products, from electronics and appliances to beauty and fashion. Not only that, we’re giving you big discounts on Prime services and other programs like Kindle Unlimited.

With so many savings to explore, we’ve put together this guide where you can follow along for live updates, shopping reminders, and tips and tricks.

All day today and tomorrow, we’ll point you to the best deals, highlight noteworthy Lightning Deals, and share advice on how to make the most of Amazon Prime Day. Don’t forget – you must be an Amazon Prime member to access Prime Day deals. Not a Prime member yet? Get started today with a free 30-day trial.

Start your summer reading with 3 free months of Kindle Unlimited

Prime Day 2023 live blog best deals

New Kindle Unlimited members or those who haven’t been in the program for over a year can sign up for this three-month free trial (usually $11.99 a month). A Kindle Unlimited subscription gives you access to more than 4 million digital books, as well as thousands of audiobooks, comics, and magazines

Learn more about the Kindle Unlimited deal

Sign up for Kindle Unlimited

Save up to 50% on select iRobot floorcare

Prime Day 2023 live blog best deals

With a robotic vacuum like the Roomba i4 EVO (4150) or the Roomba 692, it’s easy to keep your space clean and tidy. These versatile vacuums can tackle dirt, dust, and even pet hair.

Some models on sale—including the Roomba j6+ (6550) (now 38% off) and Roomba s9+ (9550) (now 40% off)—are even self emptying so you don't have to think about the chore.

Shop iRobot products

Stay fueled as you shop. Enjoy $15 off Grubhub orders of $25+

Prime Day 2023 live blog best deals

Use code “GRUBPRIME” to get $15 off your Grubhub order during Prime Day, with minimum order of $25.

Outside of Prime Day, you can also take advantage of a free, one-year Grubhub+ membership trial (valued at $9.99 per month), which includes $0 delivery fees. Terms apply.

Start your free Grubhub trial

Learn more about the Grubhub deal

How to receive personalized Prime Day deals

Prime Day 2023 live blog best deals

Use fun features like Inspire and Shop by Interest so you can get directly to the deals that matter most to you. These immersive shopping feeds help you discover personalized and trending Prime Day deals and feature recommendations from your favorite influencers, fellow customers, and brands.

Also be on the lookout on your Amazon homepage for tailored deals including “Deals related to your views,” “Deals from brands you may like,” and “4+ Star deals for you.”

Save up to 20% on select Le Creuset cookware and accessories

Prime Day 2023 live blog best deals

French brand Le Creuset has been making beautiful enameled cast iron since 1925—its iconic Dutch Oven is an indispensable tool in the kitchen of master chefs and home cooks alike. A variety of Le Creuset’s handcrafted kitchenware is on sale today.

Shop Le Creuset cookware

Save up to 30% on select LEGO sets

Prime Day 2023 live blog best deals

No matter your age, LEGO brings out the inner child in all of us. Build fantastic worlds, intricate models, and unique décor, all with the humble LEGO piece.

Shop LEGO sets

New deals are dropping every 30 min during select periods

Prime Day 2023 live blog best deals.

Make sure to check back throughout the day and continue to set deal alerts on all the latest deals.

Save up to 30% on select Wild One pet essentials

Prime Day 2023 live blog best deals

The dogs of Amazon might like this one: pet supply brand Wild One makes sleek yet functional supplies like collars, toys, bag holders, treats, and supplements.

Shop Wild One pet supplies

Save $55 on an annual One Medical membership

Prime Day 2023 live blog best deals.

It’s the first ever healthcare deal available during Prime Day: new One Medical members can now get their first year for $144 (usually $199, 28% savings). That’s just $12 a month.

One Medical is a national membership-based primary care organization offering seamless in-office and 24/7 virtual care services, on-site labs, and programs for preventative care, chronic care management, and common illnesses, and more.

Visit One Medical and use code OMPRIME to redeem this special Prime Day offer.

Save up to 15% on select, Amazon-exclusive essie nail care, polishes, and sets

Prime Day 2023 live blog best deals

From eye-popping base coats to hydrating cuticle oils, essie offers a huge array of nail care products that are always salon-quality.

Shop essie nail care and polish

Lee este artículo en español.

Tune into @prime’s TikTok Live for some fun surprises

Prime Day 2023 live blog best deals

Starting July 11 between 10 p.m.-12 a.m. EDT, tune into @prime’s TikTok Live—a two-hour game show featuring various contestants and special guests, including TikTok’s known and loved Alix Earle and Jake Shane, who will help viewers play along to unlock exclusive deals.

Follow @prime on TikTok

Save up to 20% on select outdoor pizza ovens from Ooni USA

Prime Day 2023 live blog best deals

Skip the pizza delivery and delight guests by making your own delicious meals outdoors this summer. Ooni’s portable ovens cook authentic wood-fired pizza in just 60 seconds.

Shop Ooni outdoor pizza ovens

Listen to thousands of audiobooks and Audible Originals with Audible Premium Plus

Prime Day 2023 live blog best deals

For Prime Day, you can get three free months of Audible Premium Plus (usually $14.95 a month), a membership that includes a massive selection of new releases and bestsellers, plus unlimited listening to Audible Originals, audiobooks, and podcasts.

Sign up for Audible Premium Plus

Lightning Deals don’t last forever!

Prime Day 2023 live blog best deals

As its name suggests, Lightning Deals go fast. They range in duration, and you can always see how much time is left on each deal by checking its countdown timer.

Keep in mind that if the product sells out, the deal may end sooner than the original time listed, so make sure to act quickly if you see a deal you love.

Shop all Lightning Deals

Support small businesses during Prime Day

Prime Day 2023 live blog best deals

In addition to saving on big brands, members can shopsmall business deals during Prime Day. This year, there are more deals on small business products than ever before, including from Saturday Skin, FLYBYJING, Partake Foods, and more.

Learn more by visiting Amazon’s Prime Day storefront for small businesses

Do all your back-to-school shopping with our newly launched shopping guides

Prime Day 2023 live blog best deals

Shop by grade and category in our Back to School guide or find dorm room and class supplies in our Off To College guide. You’ll find everything you need at a low price so you can return to school in style.

Save up to 40% on Peloton bikes and accessories

Prime Day 2023 live blog best deals

Peloton’s high-energy cardio and strength classes are the ultimate total-body workout. Both the original Peloton Bike and the Bike+, which has a rotating screen so you can follow workouts off the bike, are on sale during Prime Day.

If you’re not much of a cyclist, you can also save on the Peloton Guide, an interactive camera that helps you track your reps and improve your form during strength workouts.

Shop Peloton bikes and accessories

Save up to 40% on select Bose headphones, speakers, and soundbars

prime day 2023 live blog best deals Lowest Price This Year - EN.jpg
Prime Day 2023 live blog best deals.

Bose’s headphones, speakers, and soundbars give you a premium listening experience, and many of its products even work with Alexa.

Shop Bose audio products

Save up to 30% on select hair dryers, flat irons, and curling irons from T3

Prime Day 2023 live blog best deals.

Change up your hair style—bouncy, beachy, sleek—with the T3 tool of your choice. They feature adjustable heat settings, interchangeable designs, and an ergonomic feel to give you the look you envision.

Shop T3 hair tools

Download the Amazon app for quick access to the latest deals and your order status

Prime Day 2023 live blog best deals

If you haven’t already, download the Amazon app. You can browse and shop Prime Day deals, easily track your delivery, initiate returns, contact customer service, and more.

Stock up and save on summer treats and groceries at Whole Foods Market

Prime Day 2023 live blog best deals

Amazon Prime members get these special savings exclusively at Whole Foods Market in-store and online:

  • 35% off ice cream and frozen desserts from July 5-18
  • Two for $7 Organic strawberries from July 5-18
  • 25% off all hot dogs in the Meat department from July 12-18
  • $11.69/lb on sustainable wild caught sockeye salmon from July 12-18 (only available in-store)
  • Earn 6% back when you shop at Whole Foods Market with your Prime Visa (usually 5%)
  • Receive a $200 Amazon Gift Card upon approval for the Prime Visa through July 26

Find a Whole Foods Market near you

Take up to 55% off select mattresses and beds from Zinus

Prime Day 2023 live blog best deals.

Zinus’ mattresses come in a variety of models for different kinds of sleep styles and preferences—some even feature cooling gels and green tea to provide temperature-regulated sleep.

Shop Zinus mattresses and beds

Lee este artículo en español.

You can buy now, pay over time with Affirm

Prime Day 2023 live blog best deals

Approved Amazon Prime members can get 0% APR when they pay in four installments on eligible purchases between $50 and $749.99 on Amazon.com. For example, a $600 laptop might cost a customer $150 every two weeks with no interest.

Learn more about Affirm

Save on over 50 specialty brands like Uber and Roblox

Prime Day 2023 live blog best deals.

This Prime Day, you’ll have access to Lightning Deals, promotional credit offers, and instant savings with up to 20% off select specialty brands. Over 50 brands will be participating including Uber, Bath & Body Works, DoorDash, and Roblox.

Save 50% on a Prime-exclusive box set of books by Colleen Hoover

Prime Day 2023 live blog best deals

The box set by the international best selling author features the titles Reminders of Him, Regretting You, and Layla.

Shop the Collen Hoover box set

Use AR Virtual View or Virtual Try-On to “try on” items before buying

Prime Day 2023 live blog best deals

In the Amazon app, you can preview how select items like furniture and apparel will look before you buy them, giving you extra confidence to buy a Prime Day deal.

For furniture, look for View in your room on the product detail page. You’ll be able to move and rotate the item around in your space, and evaluate how it fits in with the rest of your belongings. You can similarly “try on” select shoes, sunglasses, and makeup on your body. Just look for Virtual Try-On on the product detail page.

Check out additional shopping tools that help you become a power shopper

