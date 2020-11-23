Hot off the heels of Black Friday Deals Week, Amazon’s Cyber Monday Deals Weekend will be a multi-day marathon of incredible savings and deep discounts across a wide selection of products. Starting on Saturday, November 28 through November 30 (Cyber Monday) customers can grab top-trending gifts from Sony, iRobot, Playskool, Cole Haan, Wag, and many more on amazon.com/cybermonday or on the Amazon App.
Throughout the weekend, Amazon’s Holiday Gift Guides will be a great place to start looking for Cyber Monday deals on popular products, including items from the recently launched Oprah’s Favorite Things list and Curated by Ciara. If you’re an Alexa user, simply ask “Alexa, what are my deals?” to stay on top of the latest offers.
Preview some of the best deals that will be available on various days and times during Amazon’s Cyber Monday 2020 event while supplies last.
Support small businesses on Amazon
- Save on thousands of Small Business Holiday Deals from November 26 through November 30. Customers can also shop for gifts exclusively from small businesses in the Small Business Gift Guide.
- Save from small brands on Amazon Launchpad, such as up to 50% on CUBCOATs fashion hoodies, 30% on the Taco vs Burrito strategic card game, 30% on iFox iF012 Bluetooth Shower Speaker, 50% on Kids Against Maturity Card Game, and 35% on Soliom Outdoor Home Security Camera. Customers can discover new, unique, and unexpected products from today’s emerging brands in the Launchpad Holiday Gift Guide.
- Save up to 20% on gifts and décor from Amazon Handmade Makers, such as Hereafter You + Me Puzzle Piece Wood Ornaments, and Melanie Golden Topaz Stud Earrings. Customers can also support small businesses and Makers by browsing unique, handcrafted items in the Handmade Holiday Gift Guide.
- Save 50% on a new service called Amazon Explore that lets customers take virtual experiences to shop for unique gifts at boutiques and markets all around the world. Amazon Explore is a way for customers to support small businesses and even get to know shop owners and hosts while virtually browsing items, asking questions, and purchasing gifts instantly.
Amazon Devices
- The all-new Echo is $30 off–just $69.99
- The all-new Echo Dot Kids Edition is $21 off–just $38.99
- Echo Auto is $30 off–just $19.99
- Fire TV Cube is $40 off–just $79.99
- The all-new Fire TV Stick Lite is $12 off–just $17.99
- The all-new Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote is $12 off–just $27.99
- Get an all-new 32” Toshiba Smart HD TV Fire TV Edition for just $119.99
- Get an all-new 24” Insignia Smart HD TV Fire TV Edition for just $79.99
- Ring Video Doorbell 3 is $60 off – just $139.99
- The eero mesh WiFi system 3-pack is $75 off – just $174.00
- The all-new Fire HD 8 tablet is $35 off – just $54.99
- Kindle Paperwhite is $45 off – just $84.99
- Kindle Oasis is $75 off – just $174.99
- The all-new Blink Outdoor camera kits are up to $130 off
Amazon Brands
- Save up to 20% on AmazonBasics gaming accessories
- Save up to 20% on mattresses from Rivet and AmazonBasics
- Save up to 20% on select furniture and décor from Rivet
- Save 40% on Wag dog food and treats
- Save 20% on Belei skincare
- Save 20% on nutrition and wellness products from Amazon Elements and Revly
- Save 20% on coffee, snacks, and other grocery essentials from Solimo, Happy Belly, and Amazon Fresh
- Save up to 30% on kids’ and baby clothing from Our Brands including Amazon Essentials and Simple Joys by Carter’s
Fashion
- Save up to 30% on select seasonal fashion trends including bright puffers, plaid and printed loungewear, and cozy fleece
- Save up to 50% on CUBCOATs fashion hoodies
- Save up to 30% on Dr. Scholl’s
- Save up to 30% on Vaenait baby pajama sets
- Save up to 30% on Wantdo jacket
- Save up to 30% on Lacoste apparel, shoes, and accessories
- Save up to 30% on Nautica men's and women's apparel
- Save up to 50% on Cole Haan men’s and women’s shoes
- Save up to 40% on Lands' End apparel
- Save up to 25% on select cozy-comfy fashion from Shopbop including Honeydew Intimates and Z Supply
- Save up to 40% on select handbags and accessories from Shopbop including Baggu, Shashi, and Gorjana
Beauty, Health, and Personal Care
- Save up to 35% on razors from Braun, Gillette, and more
- Save up to 60% on HAUS LABORATORIES by Lady Gaga collection
- Save up to 47% on whitening kits and oral care from Oral-B, Crest, and more
- Save 50% on 23andMe Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service Kit
Toys & Games
- Save up to 30% on Play-Doh
- Save up to 30% on Baby Alive, Littlest Pet Shop, and more
- Save up to 30% on Playskool, and more preschool toys
- Save up to 30% on NERF
- Save up to 30% on Magic the Gathering Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths Commander All 5 Decks
- Save up to 30% on Hasbro Games
- Save up to 30% on Action Figures from Beyblade, and more
- Save up to 40% on the L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. 4-in-1 Glamper
- Save up to 30% on Disney toys and home products
- Save up to 30% on Collectible Toys from L.O.L Surprise!, Calico Critters, Adora, and More
Household, Kitchen, Office, Smart Home, and Home Improvement
- Save on select Bissell floorcare products
- Save on select Levoit humidifiersSave on select Eufy floorcare products
- Save on select All-Clad products
- Save on select Instant Pot products
- Save on select Dash products
- Save on select Cuisinart products
- Save on select Anova products
- Save up to 30% on Rugs from Safavieh, Nuloom and Unique Loom
- Save up to 30% on Ashley Furniture
- Save up to 30% on Classic Brands Furniture and Mattresses
- Save 10% on Tuft and Needle Original Mattress, Nod Mattresses, and more
- Save up to 20% on Moen Showerheads and Faucets
- Save on BioBidet Supreme BB-1000
- Save on Sylvania Light Bulbs and LED+ Light Bulbs
- Save on GenieMaster 3-Button Garage Door Opener (2 pack)
- Save on Kasa Smart PlugsSave up to 25% on Broan ventilation fans
- Save up to 30% on select Sengled Lightbulbs
- Save up to 25% on select Yale Assure Locks
- Save up to 30% on First Alert Plug-In Carbon Monoxide Detector with Battery BackupSave on select Simplisafe Security Systems
- Save on iRobot 675 Roomba Vacuum
Electronics
- Up to 30% on Smart Home Security Cameras
- Up to 15% on weBoost Signal Boosters
- Up to 30% on Headphones from TaoTronics
- Up to 40% on Jabra Headphones
- Up to 35% on Nixplay Digital Frames
- Save 50% on H&R Block 2020 Tax software
- Save on TVs under $1000
- Save up to 25% on TVs 75 inches and larger
- Save up to 15% on select Quartet products
- Up to $10 off select Xbox One controllers
Major Appliances, Lawn & Garden, and Tools
- Save 15% on select Walsh Appliances
- Save 15% on select Cosmo Appliances
- Save 15% on Midea 3.1 Cu. Ft. Compact Refrigerator
- Save 15% on select NewAir Appliances
- Save 15% on GE Profile Nugget Ice Maker
- Save 10% on select GE Compact Refrigerators
- Save 40% on Samsung AirDresser
- Save up to 20% on select Shop Succulents plants
- Save up to 17% on select Masterbuilt Digital Electric Smoker
- Save 15% on select Pool Covers from Robelle & Pool Mate
- Save up to 34% on Alpine Home Christmas Decor
- Save 15% or more on select Sun Joe & Snow Joe products
- Save up to 20% on select EGO and SKIL Outdoor Tools
- Save up to 30% on select Greenworks power tools
- Save up to 30% on select Renogy Solar Products
- Save 15% on select Worx Chainsaws
- Save 20% on select Worx Tools
- Save up to 30% on select BLACK+DECKER Products
- Save up to 20% on select SKIL Tools
- Save up to 15% on select Fluke Tools
- Save up to 20% on select Apex Tools
Sports & Outdoors
- Save up to 15% on select Intex Airbeds
- Save up to 25% on select SUUNTO smartwatches
- Save up to 15% on select Sunny Health & Fitness gym equipment
- Save up to 25% on select baseball and softball equipment
- Save up to 20% on select kids bikes, adult bikes, helmets, and more
- Save up to 60% on select golf clubs, balls, and accessories
- Save up to 25% on Joola table tennis tables and accessories
- Save up to 15% on Stiga table tennis tables
Pets
- Save on select GloFish Aquarium Kits
- Save up to 51% on Dog and Cat Food from WellPet
Business, Industrial, and Scientific
- Save 15% on AmScope microscope kits for students and kids
- Save 20% on Oreck Commercial XL Upright Vacuum Cleaner
- Save up to 40% on Mynt 3D Printing Pens and Accessories
- Save 15% on Flashforge Creator Pro 3D Printer
- Save 16% on Dremel Digilab 3D Printer 3D45
- Save 15% on Flashforge Finder 3D Printer
- Save up to 15% on First Aid Ony all-purpose first aid kit
- Save 15% on Fluke 62 Max Thermometer and Fluke 59 Max Infrared Thermometer
Automotive
- Save 50% on Tire Installation
- Save up to 30% on Select NOCO Products
- Save up to 22% on Select Chemical Guys Detailing Kits
- Save up to 22% on Select Chemical Guys Foam Cannon Bundles
- Save up to 20% on Select Gator ETX Roll Up Truck Bed Tonneau Covers
- Additionally, customers can enter our Holiday Vehicle Sweepstakes for a chance to win a 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe from December 1-31, 2020. To enter, customers need to visit one of the following pages: 1) Automotive Storefront, 2) Sweepstakes Landing Page, 3) Hyundai Santa Fe Vehicle Detail Page, and 4) Hyundai Virtual Showroom. A winner will be notified on January 15, 2021.
Baby
- 30% off Evenflo Pivot Explore Wagon