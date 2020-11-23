Hot off the heels of Black Friday Deals Week, Amazon’s Cyber Monday Deals Weekend will be a multi-day marathon of incredible savings and deep discounts across a wide selection of products. Starting on Saturday, November 28 through November 30 (Cyber Monday) customers can grab top-trending gifts from Sony, iRobot, Playskool, Cole Haan, Wag, and many more on amazon.com/cybermonday or on the Amazon App.

Throughout the weekend, Amazon’s Holiday Gift Guides will be a great place to start looking for Cyber Monday deals on popular products, including items from the recently launched Oprah’s Favorite Things list and Curated by Ciara. If you’re an Alexa user, simply ask “Alexa, what are my deals?” to stay on top of the latest offers.

Preview some of the best deals that will be available on various days and times during Amazon’s Cyber Monday 2020 event while supplies last.

Support small businesses on Amazon

Amazon Devices

Amazon Brands

Save up to 20% on AmazonBasics gaming accessories

Save up to 20% on mattresses from Rivet and AmazonBasics

Save up to 20% on select furniture and décor from Rivet

Save 40% on Wag dog food and treats

Save 20% on Belei skincare

Save 20% on nutrition and wellness products from Amazon Elements and Revly

Save 20% on coffee, snacks, and other grocery essentials from Solimo, Happy Belly, and Amazon Fresh

Save up to 30% on kids’ and baby clothing from Our Brands including Amazon Essentials and Simple Joys by Carter’s



Fashion

Save up to 30% on select seasonal fashion trends including bright puffers, plaid and printed loungewear, and cozy fleece

Save up to 50% on CUBCOATs fashion hoodies

Save up to 30% on Dr. Scholl’s

Save up to 30% on Vaenait baby pajama sets

Save up to 30% on Wantdo jacket

Save up to 30% on Lacoste apparel, shoes, and accessories

Save up to 30% on Nautica men's and women's apparel

Save up to 50% on Cole Haan men’s and women’s shoes

Save up to 40% on Lands' End apparel

Save up to 25% on select cozy-comfy fashion from Shopbop including Honeydew Intimates and Z Supply

Save up to 40% on select handbags and accessories from Shopbop including Baggu, Shashi, and Gorjana

Beauty, Health, and Personal Care

Save up to 35% on razors from Braun, Gillette, and more

Save up to 60% on HAUS LABORATORIES by Lady Gaga collection

Save up to 47% on whitening kits and oral care from Oral-B, Crest, and more

Save 50% on 23andMe Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service Kit

Toys & Games

Save up to 30% on Play-Doh

Save up to 30% on Baby Alive, Littlest Pet Shop, and more

Save up to 30% on Playskool, and more preschool toys

Save up to 30% on NERF

Save up to 30% on Magic the Gathering Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths Commander All 5 Decks

Save up to 30% on Hasbro Games

Save up to 30% on Action Figures from Beyblade, and more

Save up to 40% on the L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. 4-in-1 Glamper

Save up to 30% on Disney toys and home products

Save up to 30% on Collectible Toys from L.O.L Surprise!, Calico Critters, Adora, and More

Household, Kitchen, Office, Smart Home, and Home Improvement

Save on select Bissell floorcare products

Save on select Levoit humidifiersSave on select Eufy floorcare products

Save on select All-Clad products

Save on select Instant Pot products

Save on select Dash products

Save on select Cuisinart products

Save on select Anova products

Save up to 30% on Rugs from Safavieh, Nuloom and Unique Loom

Save up to 30% on Ashley Furniture

Save up to 30% on Classic Brands Furniture and Mattresses

Save 10% on Tuft and Needle Original Mattress, Nod Mattresses, and more

Save up to 20% on Moen Showerheads and Faucets

Save on BioBidet Supreme BB-1000

Save on Sylvania Light Bulbs and LED+ Light Bulbs

Save on GenieMaster 3-Button Garage Door Opener (2 pack)

Save on Kasa Smart PlugsSave up to 25% on Broan ventilation fans

Save up to 30% on select Sengled Lightbulbs

Save up to 25% on select Yale Assure Locks

Save up to 30% on First Alert Plug-In Carbon Monoxide Detector with Battery BackupSave on select Simplisafe Security Systems

Save on iRobot 675 Roomba Vacuum



Electronics

Up to 30% on Smart Home Security Cameras

Up to 15% on weBoost Signal Boosters

Up to 30% on Headphones from TaoTronics

Up to 40% on Jabra Headphones

Up to 35% on Nixplay Digital Frames

Save 50% on H&R Block 2020 Tax software

Save on TVs under $1000

Save up to 25% on TVs 75 inches and larger

Save up to 15% on select Quartet products

Up to $10 off select Xbox One controllers

Major Appliances, Lawn & Garden, and Tools

Save 15% on select Walsh Appliances

Save 15% on select Cosmo Appliances

Save 15% on Midea 3.1 Cu. Ft. Compact Refrigerator

Save 15% on select NewAir Appliances

Save 15% on GE Profile Nugget Ice Maker

Save 10% on select GE Compact Refrigerators

Save 40% on Samsung AirDresser

Save up to 20% on select Shop Succulents plants

Save up to 17% on select Masterbuilt Digital Electric Smoker

Save 15% on select Pool Covers from Robelle & Pool Mate

Save up to 34% on Alpine Home Christmas Decor

Save 15% or more on select Sun Joe & Snow Joe products

Save up to 20% on select EGO and SKIL Outdoor Tools

Save up to 30% on select Greenworks power tools

Save up to 30% on select Renogy Solar Products

Save 15% on select Worx Chainsaws

Save 20% on select Worx Tools

Save up to 30% on select BLACK+DECKER Products

Save up to 20% on select SKIL Tools

Save up to 15% on select Fluke Tools

Save up to 20% on select Apex Tools

Sports & Outdoors

Save up to 15% on select Intex Airbeds

Save up to 25% on select SUUNTO smartwatches

Save up to 15% on select Sunny Health & Fitness gym equipment

Save up to 25% on select baseball and softball equipment

Save up to 20% on select kids bikes, adult bikes, helmets, and more

Save up to 60% on select golf clubs, balls, and accessories

Save up to 25% on Joola table tennis tables and accessories

Save up to 15% on Stiga table tennis tables

Pets

Save on select GloFish Aquarium Kits

Save up to 51% on Dog and Cat Food from WellPet

Business, Industrial, and Scientific

Save 15% on AmScope microscope kits for students and kids

Save 20% on Oreck Commercial XL Upright Vacuum Cleaner

Save up to 40% on Mynt 3D Printing Pens and Accessories

Save 15% on Flashforge Creator Pro 3D Printer

Save 16% on Dremel Digilab 3D Printer 3D45

Save 15% on Flashforge Finder 3D Printer

Save up to 15% on First Aid Ony all-purpose first aid kit

Save 15% on Fluke 62 Max Thermometer and Fluke 59 Max Infrared Thermometer

Automotive

Save 50% on Tire Installation

Save up to 30% on Select NOCO Products

Save up to 22% on Select Chemical Guys Detailing Kits

Save up to 22% on Select Chemical Guys Foam Cannon Bundles

Save up to 20% on Select Gator ETX Roll Up Truck Bed Tonneau Covers

Additionally, customers can enter our Holiday Vehicle Sweepstakes for a chance to win a 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe from December 1-31, 2020. To enter, customers need to visit one of the following pages: 1) Automotive Storefront Sweepstakes Landing Page Hyundai Santa Fe Vehicle Detail Page Hyundai Virtual Showroom

Baby