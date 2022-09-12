Amazon’s toys team spends all year refining the annual Toys We Love list. The result of rigorous research, passionate debate, and, of course, a lot of playing with toys and games, the list features a wide selection of the most innovative, imaginative, and entertaining toys and games of the season, meant to inspire gift ideas for the young—and the young at heart. Keeping affordability top of mind, prices on the 2022 Toys We Love list start at less than $10, and the list includes more than 100 new products and beloved favorites under $50 from brands including Crayola, Disney, Fisher-Price, LEGO, and National Geographic, as well as items under $50 from small businesses like Magna-Tiles, MEandMine, Thames & Kosmos, and TeeTurtle.

Also key to the creation of the Toys We Love list is incorporating the vast selection that holiday shoppers expect from Amazon. The more than 100 brand-new toys and games on the 2022 list include the Little Live Pets Mama Surprise! Guinea Pig Playset, the Squishmallows 14” Rainbow Platypus, and the LEGO Marvel Infinity Saga I am Groot, 476 Pieces set. We’ve included toys from beloved brands like Playmobil Day at the Aquarium and Breyer Unicorn Magic Wooden Stable. Amazon exclusives on the list include the Funko Pop! Deluxe Star Wars: Duel of The Fates Collection and the Bluey Ultimate Lights & Sounds Playhouse Mega Set. Customers can also find favorites from Black-owned businesses like Inklings and multicultural dolls from Orijin Bees, as well as Climate Pledge Friendly picks from eeBoo and Mega Bloks Green Town.

“In 2022, we’re seeing enthusiasm for fresh toys and games from small business brands, as well as learning toys that allow kids to learn with games or arts and crafts projects,” said Anne Carrihill, Amazon’s director of toys and games. “Additionally, action characters from Marvel, Pokémon, and Star Wars are as popular as ever, for both kids and collectors. We can’t wait to see which of our favorites become the hottest gifts of the 2022 holiday season.”

Customers will find these trends reflected throughout the list of over 200 toys and games. Whether it’s for a family game night playing Jurassic World Dominion UNO, a playpen dance party courtesy of DJ Bouncin’ Beats from Fisher-Price, or getting crafty with the Play-Doh Ice Cream Truck Playset, Amazon’s 2022 Toys We Love list has something perfect for everyone on your list who loves to have fun and play.

Check out a selection of our favorite toys and games under $50 from Amazon’s Toys We Love list below or view the full list.

Read this article in Spanish.