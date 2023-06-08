31 Father’s Day gifts that dad will love, from a comfy hoodie to a pizza oven

Shopping for dad shouldn’t be hard. Amazon has the coolest Father’s Day gifts for all types of dads and dad figures.
Father’s Day is quickly approaching—are you ready?
If you haven’t yet started shopping for the dad or father figure in your life, fear not. Amazon’s new Father’s Day storefront is filled with gift options for all kinds of dads, whether he likes camping, perfecting his morning espresso, or relaxing by the pool.
Check out the storefront for gifts organized by category, budget, and deals. We’ve also curated our top Father’s Day gift picks from top brands like YETI and Theragun, as well as Amazon-exclusive brands you can’t find anywhere else.
Shop these 31 fantastic Father’s Day gifts in the Amazon store:
1.Amazon Essentials Men's Lightweight Waffle RobeWith summer coming up, you don’t want a robe that will make you overheat. This soft and breathable waffle knit robe will keep dad dry and comfy as he lounges around the house. Plus, it comes in a wide variety of colors.
2.Marshall Emberton Bluetooth Portable SpeakerThe Emberton is a small but mighty speaker that surprises you with its clear, multi-directional sound. Not only does it have a sleek design, it’s also water resistant and offers more than 20 hours of playtime on a single charge.
3.Ooni Koda 12 Gas Pizza OvenImagine having a hot, crispy Neapolitan-style pizza on your plate in just 60 seconds. Ooni’s countertop gas oven is that fast and powerful.
4.There and Back: Photographs from the EdgeFrom Tibet's Chang Tang Plateau to Antarctica’s Queen Maud Land, mountaineer and adventure photographer Jimmy Chin takes you to stunning locales around the world in this new book. Chin also shares harrowing, behind-the-scenes details of how he captured his photos.
5.Kiehl’s Facial Fuel Energizing Moisture TreatmentYour dad will feel like he’s visiting a spa every time he uses this refreshing and hydrating moisturizer.
6.Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable DumbbellsLimited space doesn’t mean dad has to skimp on his workout. Each dumbbell can adjust in weight, from 5 to 52.5 pounds, replacing 15 sets of weights.
7.Brady Cotton Fleece Big Twelve HoodieTom Brady’s eponymous clothing brand is made from 50% recycled cotton and 50% BCI cotton and fits your dad up in style and warmth.
8.Nikon Aculon A211 Zoom BinocularsBird watchers love these sturdy and lightweight binoculars for their easy-to-reach zoom, extremely high range magnification, and compact design. The wildlife-spotting possibilities are endless.
9.AstroAI 12 Volt Car Refrigerator CoolerBig events like camping trips and barbeques require high-performing coolers. This 22-liter portable cooler takes less than an hour to reach below-zero temperatures and keeps all your food and drinks chilled or frozen.
10.Tile-Mate Bluetooth TrackerFor every absentminded person, there’s a Tile-Mate that saves the day. The tiny device is only 1.49-inch by 1.49-inch, so it can attach to your phone, keys, bag, or anything else important that might need tracking.
11.Amazon Fresh St. Louis Ribs and Aplenty Sweet Heat BBQ SauceSometimes the way to his heart is directly through his stomach. You can order a delicious, 3-pound rack of St. Louis style bone-in spare ribs right from Amazon Fresh. Don’t forget to slather it with some sweet, smoky hot sauce.
12.Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 3-Month MembershipFree in-game content, instant access to the newest titles, and special member-only benefits await with the Xbox Game Pass. The library of games is always changing, so gamers will never get bored.
13.Theragun Mini 2.0 Handheld Massage GunThis compact massage gun is easy to take on the go, so your dad can relieve aches and pains no matter where he is. Using the three different speeds and three attachments, dad can customize the treatment to his specific problem.
14.New York Crosswords: 50 Big PuzzlesCrossword puzzles keep the brain sharp and active. Plus, the puzzles in this big book are fun and entertaining.
15.Char-Griller Akorn Kamado Charcoal GrillWhether dad wants a blast of high heat or a low and slow smoke, this grill can handle it. It’s intuitive to use but might still take a little experimentation to master.
16.Melsbrinna Leather Passport HolderWith its multiple slots for passports, cards, and tickets, this sophisticated passport holder keeps essential travel documents neat and organized.
17.Denali by SKIL 4V Cordless Stick ScrewdriverHandy fathers will geek out over this electric screwdriver that’s perfect for small projects around the house. It has three torque settings and comes with nine piece bits.
18.YETI Crossroads Duffel Bag, 60LPack for a long trip with confidence. YETI’s huge, structured duffel is made from rugged, abrasion-resistant nylon and includes two interior divider panels to help separate toiletries, shoes, and clothes.
19.Classic Cocktails Done Well: Tried-and-True Recipes for the Home BartenderNegronis, mojitos, martinis, and more—this book walks you through the most beloved cocktails of our time and how to perfect them, including bartending tips and tricks, selecting the right glassware, and how to stock your home bar.
20.DJI Mini 3 Pro Camera DroneThis light, fast, and foldable drone zips around in the air to take stunning landscape photos and show off views from never-before-seen heights. It has a ton of cool features to explore and is perfect for a hobbyist who’s had some experience with drone flying.
21.Panel Sound Pickleball SetPickleball is the game of the summer. What better way to join the action than a shiny new set that comes with everything dad needs to get started?
22.Vaverto Camping PillowCamping might be in its name, but this compressible memory foam pillow can be taken anywhere dad might need some extra comfort, be it on the plane, in a car, at the beach, or at the festival grounds.
23.Merch on Demand Programmer Dad Joke T-ShirtHate ‘em or love ‘em, one thing is clear: Dad jokes are here to stay.
24.Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm SmartwatchThis sleek smartwatch helps keep dad’s health in check with features like advanced sleep coaching, automatic workout tracking, and body composition info. Plus, it basically works as an extension of his phone.
25.Hydro Flask Stainless Steel MugSkip the mugs with cheesy sayings and opt for a more functional alternative. Hydro Flask brings the same insulating technology of its water bottles to this everyday coffee mug.
26.Jack Black Cool Moisture Body LotionFormulated with vitamin E, menthyl lactate, and jojoba, this lotion provides cooling moisture for all types of skin.
27.ASETY Damascus 3-Piece Knife SetA super sharp and precise knife makes all the difference when cutting and prepping ingredients. This trio of balanced and durable forged one-piece knives is all dad needs to cut through any fruit, veggie, and protein with ease.
28.BERCOL Rechargeable LED FlashlightExplore dark trails and caves without a worry thanks to this 200,000-lumen LED flashlight. You can customize the experience using the five different light modes and even use it during harsh outdoor rain and snow.
29.Bosch Power Tools Combo KitUpgrade dad’s power tools kit with this reliable, high-performance set. It comes with a compact drill and driver that are perfect for tight work spaces, a lightweight reciprocating saw, and a convenient work light.
30.L’homme By Yves Saint Laurent Eau de Toilette SprayYou can’t go wrong with cologne from a timeless brand. It’s not overly musky—instead, it has bright citrus notes of bergamot and ginger.
31.AKASO EK7000 Pro 4K Action CameraWith an action camera like this, dad can capture and relive all the excitement of his favorite hobbies, from surfing and snorkeling to skiing and climbing. It has built-in features to ensure steady, smooth videos, plus adjustable views to customize his shooting experience.
Shop more Father's Day gifts at Amazon. Reminder: Father's Day is June 18, 2023.
