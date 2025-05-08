In addition to our published FBA capacity limits, you continue to have the ability to request additional space through FBA Capacity Manager. We would also encourage you to consider warehousing solutions such as Amazon Warehousing and Distribution (AWD) or solutions from other industry providers. This can often provide you with additional bulk storage at a lower cost. If you are importing products, consider using bonded warehouses or other solutions that may change the timing of when you need to pay applicable duties.

If you have products with excess or unhealthy inventory levels in FBA, you have likely already expended working capital on these products and may be continuing to incur storage costs, so it is worth considering if you are better off discounting the product to sell it through faster, creating Outlet deals , liquidating the inventory, or even donating the product.

We have released a number of generative AI based tools that can create content, images, and videos for A+ detail pages, advertising , and more. We continue to make these better, faster, and more powerful, and we encourage you to try them out – there is no additional cost for these tools and they may help you avoid photo shoots or other design-related costs.

See if you are eligible for Amazon Lending . The Amazon Lending program, offered in partnership with third-party financing providers, helps eligible small and medium-sized businesses with financing options. This can free up cash flow and enable you to invest in the areas of your business that make sense for you.

Consider expanding your business globally. Amazon provides a number of tools and services to help you reach customers around the world. These include the ability to translate and manage listings across countries, automate pricing strategies, leverage regional and global supply chain solutions, digital wallet and currency conversion capabilities, and more. You can also view the Marketplace Product Guidance dashboard for products we expect will sell well globally along with currently applicable fee discounts for launching those products in other countries.