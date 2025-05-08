In an email sent to sellers in Amazon's U.S. store, Amazon’s VP of Selling Partner Services shared how the company is supporting them through global trade changes. Read the full email from Dharmesh Mehta, which includes resources and recommendations to help sellers adapt:
Over the last few weeks, we’ve had the chance to connect with a number of our selling partners and hear about some of the challenges you are facing in navigating a dynamic global trade landscape. We’re working hard to support you in adapting to new developments, and we wanted to share some of the key things we are doing and suggestions for actions you may want to consider taking for your business.
We are taking proactive steps to ensure our store and operations remain compliant with new requirements while continuing to provide a high-quality shopping and selling experience that creates great value for customers and our selling partners:
- We’re working hard to scale up and adapt our operations to ensure customers and your products can continue to benefit from fast speeds through appropriate levels of warehousing, fulfillment center, and delivery capacity. We want to ensure that we can support healthy inventory levels for all sellers, including as we partner together in ensuring a successful Prime Day event for your business. You can find your current inventory limits in the Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) inventory dashboard.
- We are working to meet your evolving transportation and logistics needs by adapting our global logistics capacity and arcs, as well as our domestic freight capacity. You can find more information through our dedicated programs for Amazon Global Logistics and the Amazon Partner Carrier Program.
- Customs brokers are working to stay up-to-date on the latest requirements and can help you in accurately classifying products, calculating applicable duties, and making timely payments. Bonded warehouse providers can enable sellers to import products and store them in the U.S. while deferring payment of customs duties until the goods are released from their warehouses. If you are seeking help in these areas, consider using Amazon Customs & Trade and the Amazon Service Provider Network.
- Our Featured Offer eligibility criteria and Marketplace Fair Price policy continue to apply. Sellers fully set and control their prices in line with their costs. We regularly monitor how we highlight great prices as Featured Offers in line with macroeconomic trends. As always, sellers can see when an offer is not eligible to be the Featured Offer or has a Price Error on the Pricing Health dashboard. If you think we have made a mistake, please contact us.
- We are also providing more frequent training and updates to our support associates, forum moderators, account managers and other team members as any circumstances change. We want to ensure that we are able to provide you with fast, accurate, and helpful information including on potential impacts to your business.
While every seller is unique and you have to decide your own priorities, we wanted to share some suggestions that we think can be helpful to many sellers:
- In addition to our published FBA capacity limits, you continue to have the ability to request additional space through FBA Capacity Manager. We would also encourage you to consider warehousing solutions such as Amazon Warehousing and Distribution (AWD) or solutions from other industry providers. This can often provide you with additional bulk storage at a lower cost. If you are importing products, consider using bonded warehouses or other solutions that may change the timing of when you need to pay applicable duties.
- If you have products with excess or unhealthy inventory levels in FBA, you have likely already expended working capital on these products and may be continuing to incur storage costs, so it is worth considering if you are better off discounting the product to sell it through faster, creating Outlet deals, liquidating the inventory, or even donating the product.
- We have released a number of generative AI based tools that can create content, images, and videos for A+ detail pages, advertising, and more. We continue to make these better, faster, and more powerful, and we encourage you to try them out – there is no additional cost for these tools and they may help you avoid photo shoots or other design-related costs.
- See if you are eligible for Amazon Lending. The Amazon Lending program, offered in partnership with third-party financing providers, helps eligible small and medium-sized businesses with financing options. This can free up cash flow and enable you to invest in the areas of your business that make sense for you.
- Consider expanding your business globally. Amazon provides a number of tools and services to help you reach customers around the world. These include the ability to translate and manage listings across countries, automate pricing strategies, leverage regional and global supply chain solutions, digital wallet and currency conversion capabilities, and more. You can also view the Marketplace Product Guidance dashboard for products we expect will sell well globally along with currently applicable fee discounts for launching those products in other countries.
- Whether through our support channels, seller forums, chat groups, or direct conversations with our teams, we continue to actively seek and value your feedback as we shape solutions together.
We will continue to launch new improvements and innovations that support your needs and business growth, and share where we have suggestions on actions you should consider taking. Amazon will continue to invent on your behalf and work hard to ensure that our store remains an amazing place for shopping and selling.
Thank you,
Dharmesh Mehta
Vice President, Selling Partner Services
