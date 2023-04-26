Pups, cats, birds, rabbits, and scaly friends, rejoice—the second Amazon Pet Day event is almost here! On May 2 and May 3, you can shop more Top Deals for pet products in Amazon’s store than ever before.
Highlights include 20% off select Purina pet food and treats, 30% off all Frontline Plus Flea and Tick products, 30% off Furbo 360o dog cameras, 30% off select Milk-Bone dog treats, 30% off Rocco & Roxie stain and odor eliminator, and 30% off select Royal Canin cat food. Your favorite pet toys, clothing, and cleaning supplies are also on sale.
If you’re not sure where to start, we’re sharing a preview of the best Amazon Pet Day 2023 deals. From Stella & Chewy’s to Outward Hound, we recommend you jump on these Amazon Pet Day deals before they’re gone. Your pet will thank you.
Best Amazon Pet Day 2023 deals
Treats and food
- Save 30% on select Milk-Bone dog treats
- Save up to 30% on Wellness Pet Company pet food and treats
- Save 30% on select Royal Canin cat food
- Save 30% on all Stella & Chewy’s freeze-dried products
- Save 30% on select Full Moon and Spot Farms dog treats
- Save up to 20% on Purina Fancy Feast, Friskies, Beggin’ Strips, and more
- Save 20% on select Blue Buffalo dog treats
- Save up to 20% on select Merrick food and treats
- Save 15% on select Hill’s Science Diet dog and cat food
Pet care
- Save 30% on all Frontline Plus Flea and Tick products
- Save up to 30% on select Pethonesty pet supplements
- Save 30% on Andis grooming pet clippers
- Save 30% on select Zesty Paws pet supplements
- Save up to 25% on Aquapaw grooming tools
- Save 20% on Neabot Pet Grooming Kit &Vacuum
- Save 20% on ChomChom pet hair remover
- Save up to 20% on select Fresh Step cat litters
- Save up to 20% on Comfort Zone pet products
- Save up to 20% on select Baush & Lomb pet products
- Buy One, Get One 50% off Cosequin joint supplements
- Save 15% on API Fishcare products
- Save up to 15% on Bodhi dog grooming supplies
- Save up to 15% on Virbac tartar control
Electronics
- Save up to 50% on Shark vacuums and air purifiers
- Save 45% on Petcubecam indoor pet cameras
- Save 40% on Ring video doorbells and $20 off Ring indoor cameras
- Save up to 40% Tractive GPS trackers
- Save 30% on Furbo 360o dog cameras
- Save up to 30% on Bissell pet care products
- Save up to 20% on Catit water fountains
- Save up to 20% on Petlibro automatic feeders and fountains
- Save up to 15% on select Dyson vacuums
Toys
- Save 20% on select Benebone dog chew toys
- Save up to 20% on select Outward Hound dog and cat toys
- Save 20% on Pets Know Best HuggiePup and HuggieKitty
- Save 15% on select Nylabone dog chews
- Save up to 15% on Jolly Pets dog toys
- Save up to 15% on select Franklin pet fetch machines
Clothing and accessories
- Save 20% on select Doggy Parton pet apparel
- Save 20% on select Outward Hound life jackets
- Save up to 20% off Voyager dog harnesses
- Save 20% on Friends Forever leashes
- Save 15% on PetSafe gentle leader headcollars
Home and travel
- Save 30% on Rocco & Roxie stain and odor eliminator
- Save up to 20% on MidWest gates, carriers, and crates
- Save up to 20% on Best Friends by Sheri pet beds
- Save up to 20% on Iris USA Playpens and food storage containers
- Save up to 20% on Casper dog beds
- Save 15% on PetSafe folding dog stairs
- Save up to 15% on Swiffer, Febreze, and Bounce pet products
What is Amazon Pet Day?
Amazon Pet Day is a 48-hour event that takes place during National Pet Month. It features thousands of great deals on top pet brands, pet products, and all the things you need to feed, pamper, play with, and celebrate your pets.
When is Amazon Pet Day?
In 2023, Amazon Pet Day starts at 12:00 a.m. PDT on Tuesday, May 2, and ends at 11:59 p.m. PDT on Wednesday, May 3. That’s two full days of savings. Customers don't have to wait to start saving. Early release deals will start today including savings on brands like Benebone, Petsafe, and Outward Hound.
Where can I learn more about Amazon Pet Day?
Visit our article about Amazon Pet Day. Then head to the Pet Day page on Amazon to take advantage of all the amazing deals during the event.