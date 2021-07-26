Party decorations are now best sellers on Amazon. Purchases of dresses and tuxedos have tripled in the last year. Luggage sales are up a whopping 460%. And perhaps most telling that Americans are ready to leave home and socialize this summer: Teeth-whitening toothpaste sales are climbing.
Amazon’s latest year-over-year shopping data provides a snapshot of what Americans are doing now compared to last year. The data reflects a stark shift. In 2020, customers pounced on puzzles, garden tools, cookware, headphones, exercise bikes, and other products to help them stay healthy at home.
But at least one pandemic trend is here to stay . Purchases of sweats, leggings, and all things athleisure spiked in 2020—and sales remain comfortably strong.
After an unprecedented year, many Americans are adjusting back to normal routines. Shopping habits have shifted accordingly, reflecting how people across the U.S. are feeling, spending time, and even celebrating.
Amazon’s latest data also offers insights into what to expect for the rest of 2021 and beyond. We delivered what customers needed when they needed it most over the last year, and we’ll continue to do the same.
2020 shopping trends
Building a safe haven at home
As people worldwide spent more time at home in early 2020, product sales increased across at-home entertainment, home office items, home improvement, and cookware.
Work and play from home
- Arts and crafts items more than doubled in sales, while puzzle sales were up 75% and building blocks were up 70% from April to June 2020 (Q2 2020), compared to the same three-month period in 2019. Top products included Crayola Colored Pencils, Kinetic Sand, Melissa & Doug Deluxe Standing Art Easel, Ravensburger Cozy Retreat, and Melissa & Doug Solar System.
- Laptop computer sales doubled from April 2019 to April 2020. Other top consumer electronics products included headphones (more than 50% increase from 2019), ink (90% increase), headsets (more than 130% increase), and gaming monitors (150% increase). Apple MacBook Air (13-inch) and Acer Aspire 5 Slim were among the most popular laptops, while the Sceptre 24” Gaming Monitor, LG 27” Ultragear Monitor, and Sceptre 30” Curved Gaming Monitor were among the bestselling gaming monitors.
- Home office desk sales more than doubled in Q2 2020 compared to 2019. Chair sales were up more than 135% year over year, with gaming chairs and Amazon Basics office chairs among the most popular. Sales in the shelves and storage category increased by more than 155%.
- Exercise and fitness product sales increased by nearly 75% in the first three months of 2020 (Q1 2020), compared to the same period in 2019, with top process across weights, exercise bikes, and treadmill categories.
Opting outside
- Gardening product sales increased by 50% year over year (Q1 2020) with AeroGarden Indoor Hydroponic Garden, Rachio Smart Sprinkler Controller Alexa and Apple Compatible, and Flexzilla Garden Lead-In Hose among the most popular. Sales of outdoor pools and bounce houses more than doubled, and sport games purchases are up 70% (Q2 2020) with top products including Amazon Exclusive LEGO Razor Crest, Little Tikes Rocky Mountain River Race, and Amazon Exclusive Bunch O Balloons.
More cooks in the kitchen
- Cookware, cooking tools, bakeware, and kitchen storage product sales more than doubled year over year (Q2 2020). Top kitchen products include: Cuisinart Pro Stainless Steel 12-Piece Cookware Set, Pyrex Glass Measuring Cup Set, DASH Safe Slice Mandoline Slicer, Rubbermaid Brilliance Pantry Organization & Food Storage Containers, Stasher 100% Silicone Reusable Storage Bag, Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Reversible Grill/Griddle, Etekcity Food Kitchen Scale, and Nordic Ware Natural Aluminum Commercial Baker's Half Sheet.
2021 shopping trends
In-person gatherings resume
As in-person gatherings start to make a comeback, interest in entertainment-related items, beauty products, and formalwear has increased.
Summer entertaining, weddings, and events are top-of-mind
- Amazon Wedding Registry gift giving has more than doubled this year compared to 2020. Among the top gifted registry items are Ninja Professional 72 Oz Countertop Blender, Instant Pot, iRobot Roomba 675, Ninja Air Fryer, KitchenAid 5-Speed Hand Mixer, JAMIE OLIVER Granite Mortar and Pestle, Amazon Basics 6-Piece Nonstick Oven Bakeware Baking Set, Moscow Mule Copper Mugs, The Complete Cooking for Two Cookbook, Amazon Basics 18-Piece Kitchen Dinnerware Set, and Magic Bullet Blender.
- Event and party supply sales more than doubled year over year as of April 2021, with tableware and party decorations among the top-selling product categories.
- Outdoor Furniture sales nearly doubled year over year as of the first quarter of 2021 (Q1 2021), with trending topics including lounge and deep seating chairs and outside dining and bar tables. Grilling product sales are up 70% year over year (Q1 2021).
- Top event and party supply products include Hallmark Black Gift Box, Hallmark Reversible Kids Birthday Wrapping Paper, Beistle Cow Print Cowboy Hat, Amazon Basics Disposable Clear Plastic Plates, Inflatable Cactus Cooler, Talking Tables Pink Number 1 Candle, and Kate Aspen Floral Paper Plates.
Customers are dressing for new occasions and preparing for mask-less interactions
- Skirts, dresses, dress shirts, suits, and tuxedo sales have more than tripled in March and April of 2021, compared to the same months in 2020 with ASTR The Label Women's Sleeveless Lace Fit & Flare Midi Dress, KENDALL + KYLIE Women's Vegan Leather Side Slit Pencil Skirt, Mud Pie Women's Anya Midi Skirt, Lacoste Men's Long Sleeve Regular Fit Oxford Shirt, Calvin Klein Men's Dress Shirt Slim Fit Non-Iron Herringbone, and Calvin Klein Men's Slim Fit among the most popular.
- Sales of toothpaste, whiteners, and mouthwash are up 66% in April 2021 compared to January 2020, with top products including ACT Dry Mouth Lozenges, Colgate Optic White Renewal Teeth Whitening Toothpaste, and ACT Restoring Mouthwash.
- Premium lipsticks increased by more than 58% year over year as of April 2021.
- Curling Irons are up 30% year over year, with Bed Head A-Wave-We-Go Adjustable Hair Waver for Multiple Waves, REVLON 3Barrel Ceramic Jumbo Hair Waver, Conair Double Ceramic 1-Inch Curling Iron, and CHI Spin N Curl Special Edition Rose Gold Hair Curler 1" among the most popular.
- Subscribe & Save sales for skin care products increased by more than 38% year over year as of April 2021. Top products include Proactiv 3 Step Acne Treatment, Aquaphor Healing Ointment Moisturizing Skin Protectant, and Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Lotion.
But athleisure is here to stay
- It’s still business on top, party on the bottom. Sales of sweats are up by more than 60%, while jewelry sales nearly tripled year over year as of March and April 2021. Top-selling sweats include Carhartt Men's Midweight Sleeve Logo Hooded Sweatshirt and Champion Women's Reverse Weave Cropped Cut Off Hood.
- In March and April of 2021, athleisure category sales increased by more than 50% year over year, with top categories including athletic bottoms (more than a 40% increase), athletic tops (more than a 45% increase), and leggings (more than a 90% increase). Among the most popular are Onzie Women's High Rise Bike Shorts and Champion Men's Powerblend Graphic Jogger.
Travel is top of mind
As more U.S. states reopen to visitors, travel is on the brain. Amazon shopping trends show that customers are gearing up to get out of the house and explore again.
Customers are preparing to hit the road
- Luggage sales are up more than 460% year over year (Q1 2021) with Rockland Fashion Softside Upright Luggage Set, Samsonite Omni Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels, and Samsonite Omni Expandable Luggage among the most popular.
- Swimwear sales have more than doubled year over year as pf March and April 2021, and sunscreen and bronzers sales increased by 70% year over year as of April 2021. Customers particularly love the RUUHEE High-Waisted Bathing Suit, Kanu Surf Barracuda Swim Trunks, Hilor One Piece Front Crossover Swimsuit, and CUPSHE V Neck One Piece Ruffled Lace Up Swimsuit.
- Cases for consumer electronics are up 86% year over year as of April 2021. In fact, it was the second best-selling subcategory for consumer electronics. Among the most popular cases is OtterBox Commuter Series Case for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro.
- Don’t forget the kids! Car seat sales are up by 70% and sales of strollers are up by 50% year over year as of April 2021. Best-selling car seats trending now include Graco Tranzitions 3 in 1 Harness Booster Seat, Graco 4Ever DLX 4 in 1 Car Seat, Graco SlimFit 3 in 1 Car Seat, and Graco Affix Highback Booster Seat. Best-selling strollers trending now include Graco DuoGlider Double Stroller, BOB Gear Revolution Flex 3.0 Duallie Double Jogging Stroller, Graco FastAction Fold Jogger Travel System, UPPAbaby VISTA V2 Stroller, and BOB Gear Revolution Flex 3.0 Jogging Stroller.
Outdoor adventures continue to accelerate
- Outdoor living and camping product sales increased by more than 130% year over year as of April 2021.
- Athletic sports apparel sales increased by more than 40% year over year as of March and April 2021.
- Top products include adidas Girls' Big Gym Sports Bra and PGA Tour Women’s Airflux.
- Cargo management, exterior accessories, and recreational vehicle care sales more than doubled year over year as of April 2021.
As customer needs, desires, and habits continue to shift in the coming months, Amazon will strive to meet customers where they are with the products they need, when they need them. To keep a pulse on what’s trending or to find best-sellers, visit Amazon’s Best Sellers list.