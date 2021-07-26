Party decorations are now best sellers on Amazon. Purchases of dresses and tuxedos have tripled in the last year. Luggage sales are up a whopping 460%. And perhaps most telling that Americans are ready to leave home and socialize this summer: Teeth-whitening toothpaste sales are climbing.

Amazon’s latest year-over-year shopping data provides a snapshot of what Americans are doing now compared to last year. The data reflects a stark shift. In 2020, customers pounced on puzzles, garden tools, cookware, headphones, exercise bikes, and other products to help them stay healthy at home.

But at least one pandemic trend is here to stay . Purchases of sweats, leggings, and all things athleisure spiked in 2020—and sales remain comfortably strong.

After an unprecedented year, many Americans are adjusting back to normal routines. Shopping habits have shifted accordingly, reflecting how people across the U.S. are feeling, spending time, and even celebrating.

Amazon’s latest data also offers insights into what to expect for the rest of 2021 and beyond. We delivered what customers needed when they needed it most over the last year, and we’ll continue to do the same.

2020 shopping trends

Building a safe haven at home

As people worldwide spent more time at home in early 2020, product sales increased across at-home entertainment, home office items, home improvement, and cookware.

2021 shopping trends

In-person gatherings resume

As in-person gatherings start to make a comeback, interest in entertainment-related items, beauty products, and formalwear has increased.

Travel is top of mind

As more U.S. states reopen to visitors, travel is on the brain. Amazon shopping trends show that customers are gearing up to get out of the house and explore again.

As customer needs, desires, and habits continue to shift in the coming months, Amazon will strive to meet customers where they are with the products they need, when they need them.