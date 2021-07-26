Party decorations are now best sellers on Amazon. Purchases of dresses and tuxedos have tripled in the last year. Luggage sales are up a whopping 460%. And perhaps most telling that Americans are ready to leave home and socialize this summer: Teeth-whitening toothpaste sales are climbing.

Amazon’s latest year-over-year shopping data provides a snapshot of what Americans are doing now compared to last year. The data reflects a stark shift. In 2020, customers pounced on puzzles, garden tools, cookware, headphones, exercise bikes, and other products to help them stay healthy at home.

But at least one pandemic trend is here to stay . Purchases of sweats, leggings, and all things athleisure spiked in 2020—and sales remain comfortably strong.

After an unprecedented year, many Americans are adjusting back to normal routines. Shopping habits have shifted accordingly, reflecting how people across the U.S. are feeling, spending time, and even celebrating.

Amazon’s latest data also offers insights into what to expect for the rest of 2021 and beyond. We delivered what customers needed when they needed it most over the last year, and we’ll continue to do the same.

2020 shopping trends

Building a safe haven at home

As people worldwide spent more time at home in early 2020, product sales increased across at-home entertainment, home office items, home improvement, and cookware.

Work and play from home

  • Arts and crafts items more than doubled in sales, while puzzle sales were up 75% and building blocks were up 70% from April to June 2020 (Q2 2020), compared to the same three-month period in 2019. Top products included Crayola Colored Pencils, Kinetic Sand, Melissa & Doug Deluxe Standing Art Easel, Ravensburger Cozy Retreat, and Melissa & Doug Solar System.
  • Laptop computer sales doubled from April 2019 to April 2020. Other top consumer electronics products included headphones (more than 50% increase from 2019), ink (90% increase), headsets (more than 130% increase), and gaming monitors (150% increase). Apple MacBook Air (13-inch) and Acer Aspire 5 Slim were among the most popular laptops, while the Sceptre 24” Gaming Monitor, LG 27” Ultragear Monitor, and Sceptre 30” Curved Gaming Monitor were among the bestselling gaming monitors.
  • Home office desk sales more than doubled in Q2 2020 compared to 2019. Chair sales were up more than 135% year over year, with gaming chairs and Amazon Basics office chairs among the most popular. Sales in the shelves and storage category increased by more than 155%.
  • Exercise and fitness product sales increased by nearly 75% in the first three months of 2020 (Q1 2020), compared to the same period in 2019, with top process across weights, exercise bikes, and treadmill categories.

Opting outside

More cooks in the kitchen

2021 shopping trends

In-person gatherings resume

As in-person gatherings start to make a comeback, interest in entertainment-related items, beauty products, and formalwear has increased.

Summer entertaining, weddings, and events are top-of-mind

Customers are dressing for new occasions and preparing for mask-less interactions

But athleisure is here to stay

Travel is top of mind

As more U.S. states reopen to visitors, travel is on the brain. Amazon shopping trends show that customers are gearing up to get out of the house and explore again.

Customers are preparing to hit the road

Outdoor adventures continue to accelerate

As customer needs, desires, and habits continue to shift in the coming months, Amazon will strive to meet customers where they are with the products they need, when they need them. To keep a pulse on what’s trending or to find best-sellers, visit Amazon’s Best Sellers list.