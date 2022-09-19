Climate Week brings together influential global leaders from business, government, and climate communities to discuss opportunities and challenges in climate action, in conjunction with the United Nations General Assembly.

This year’s Climate Week focus is “Getting It Done,” and we will share our highlights and announcements from Climate Week throughout the week here, including new partnerships, investments, and progress towards our Climate Pledge goal to be net-zero carbon by 2040.

September 19, 2022

Amazon will donate $10 million to help a million people get access to safe water

Amazon and Water.org are partnering to help launch the Water.org Water & Climate Fund focused on climate-resilient water and sanitation solutions that will result in lasting access for 100 million people across Asia, Africa, and Latin America. In addition to launching this fund, Amazon’s $10 million contribution will directly empower 1 million people with water access by 2025, providing 3 billion liters of water per year in areas facing water scarcity.

Read more.

September 19, 2022

375+ Companies commit to accelerating climate action

Amazon and Global Optimism announced today that The Climate Pledge has been signed by more than 375 companies—a milestone indicating the growing importance of more sustainable operations to organizations worldwide.

The Climate Pledge Amazon is committed to building a sustainable business for our customers and the planet. In 2019, Amazon co-founded The Climate Pledge—a commitment to be net zero carbon across our business by 2040, 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement. Read more

Companies that sign the Pledge recognize that there is no more “business as usual” when it comes to taking climate action. In April, the United Nations released a report that found increased corporate and government greenhouse gas emissions across all major sectors globally are pushing the planet toward a tipping point that could lead to “cascading and irreversible climate effects.”

“Companies that join The Climate Pledge are doing the hard work of measuring their emissions and implementing decarbonization strategies to help curb the devastating effects of climate change,” said Sally Fouts, head of The Climate Pledge. “What’s most exciting is the collaboration happening between companies—working together to find climate solutions that will help the world get to net-zero faster. We’re proud to welcome over 50 new companies that are tackling climate change.”

Each company that joins The Climate Pledge commits to taking responsibility for decarbonizing their businesses and reaching net-zero by 2040—10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement—which may include transitioning to renewable and clean energy solutions, investing in new green technology, or researching new innovations. As the number of companies who join The Climate Pledge increases, cross-sector collaboration opportunities expand and multiply in response to the current climate threat.

Signatories of The Climate Pledge agree to the following:

Measure and report greenhouse gas emissions on a regular basis.

Implement decarbonization strategies in line with the Paris Agreement through real business changes and innovations, including efficiency improvements, renewable energy, materials reductions, and other carbon emission elimination strategies.

Neutralize any remaining emissions with additional, quantifiable, real, permanent, and socially beneficial offsets to achieve net-zero annual carbon emissions by 2040—a decade ahead of the Paris Agreement’s goal of 2050.

Since its founding by Amazon and Global Optimism in 2019, The Climate Pledge has amassed commitments from more than 375 companies across 53 industries and 34 countries, working together to tackle climate change.

Learn more about all 375+ signatories that have committed to The Climate Pledge and their progress and plans to decarbonize their businesses by 2040.