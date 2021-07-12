The Climate Pledge is a commitment co-founded by Amazon and Global Optimism to be net-zero carbon by 2040—10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement. The Pledge now has more than 100 signatories, representing companies with over $1.4 trillion in global annual revenues and more than 5 million employees across 25 industries in 16 countries.

As part of our work to build awareness of the urgent need for climate action and share ideas on how companies can act, Amazon created, "Challenge Accepted," which shows the impact of climate change on the planet and how Climate Pledge signatories are already working to limit their carbon emissions.

The ads feature young people from around the world discussing the climate crisis and share how Climate Pledge signatories like PepsiCo, Uber, Microsoft, Unilever, and Visa are investing in wind and solar power, implementing vehicle electrification, and supporting nature-based climate solutions to reduce their emissions.

In 2019, Amazon and Global Optimism co-founded The Climate Pledge, a commitment to be net-zero carbon by 2040. Signatories play an important role in sending a signal to inventors that there is rapidly growing demand for green technologies, products, and services that help reduce carbon emissions.

Signatories to The Climate Pledge agree to measure and report greenhouse gas emissions on a regular basis, and implement decarbonization strategies in line with the Paris Agreement through real business changes and innovations. Signatories also commit to neutralizing any remaining emissions with additional, quantifiable, real, permanent, and socially beneficial offsets to achieve net-zero annual carbon emissions by 2040—a decade ahead of the Paris Agreement’s goal of 2050.

Learn more at theclimatepledge.com/challengeaccepted.