Amazon and Global Optimism have announced that Klarna, a leading global retail bank, payments, and shopping service, has joined The Climate Pledge. This announcement builds on the company's commitment to reduce its total emissions by 50% by 2030. Klarna is now among more than 100 companies across 25 industries in 16 countries committed to reaching the Paris Agreement 10 years early.

Signatories to The Climate Pledge agree to measure and report greenhouse gas emissions on a regular basis, as well as implement decarbonization strategies in line with the Paris Agreement through real business changes and innovations. Signatories also commit to neutralizing any remaining emissions with additional, quantifiable, real, permanent, and socially beneficial offsets to achieve net-zero annual carbon emissions by 2040—a decade ahead of the Paris Agreement’s goal of 2050.

“We are thrilled to welcome Klarna to The Climate Pledge,” said Sally Fouts, director of The Climate Pledge at Amazon. “Klarna is showing leadership in the financial services sector by committing to going further and faster, and reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2040. We look forward to working with them to achieve this ambitious goal, together.”

With over 90 million global active users and 2 million transactions a day, Klarna—based in Stockholm, Sweden—is meeting the changing demands of consumers who want to shop, pay, and bank on one intuitive platform. Over 250,000 global retail partners—including H&M, Sephora, Macys, IKEA, Expedia Group, Samsung, Nike, and many more—have adopted Klarna’s innovative shopping experience online and in-store.

Managing its environmental impact is a top priority for the company, demonstrated by its commitment to driving positive change for people and the planet. Klarna is working to reduce its total emissions by 50% by 2030 and using an internal carbon tax. This internal carbon tax will contribute to high-impact climate projects targeted at permanently removing carbon.

By 2040 at the latest, Klarna will permanently remove as much carbon as it emits across all scopes. The company plans to achieve this by facilitating supplier reductions, reviewing the carbon intensity of cloud regions as it expands its cloud infrastructure, buying zero-carbon electricity, and reducing business travel and commuting.

“We as a global company have a great responsibility to tackle some of the most pressing challenges for our planet's health,” said David Sandström, chief marketing officer at Klarna. “We therefore join forces with other major players to prevent long-term damage to our economies and ways of life.”

In 2019, Amazon and Global Optimism co-founded The Climate Pledge, a commitment to reach the Paris Agreement 10 years early and be net-zero carbon by 2040. Now, 109 organizations have signed The Climate Pledge, sending an important signal that demand will rapidly grow for products and services that help reduce carbon emissions.