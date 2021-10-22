Climate Pledge Arena officially opens its doors on Friday, October 22 with a performance by Coldplay, appearances by special guests, and a series of special events throughout the weekend.

In June 2020, when Amazon announced that the company secured the naming rights to the iconic Seattle arena—home of the NHL’s Seattle Kraken and WNBA's Seattle Storm. Amazon decided to name it Climate Pledge Arena, in honor of The Climate Pledge, a commitment co-founded by Amazon and Global Optimism in 2019. The Pledge is a rallying call for action—for companies and other organizations to commit to net-zero carbon by 2040, a decade ahead of the Paris Agreement.

The opening is historic, as Climate Pledge Arena aims to set a new sustainability bar for the sports and events industry, and we hope others are inspired to join us in the ongoing fight against climate change.

Climate Pledge Arena during construction. Climate Pledge Arena during construction. Drone view of Climate Pledge Arena with the Space Needle and Seattle skyline behind it.

Building a net-zero carbon certified stadium

The project began in early 2017, when the City of Seattle issued a request for proposal to redevelop the historic arena at Seattle Center and entered into an agreement with Oak View Group. Over the past three years, designed by Populous and Rockwell Group and under the guidance of Mortenson, engineering and construction firsts have been achieved. The 44 million pound roof was held up by temporary steel columns while the brand new arena was constructed underneath, doubling the square footage.

With a significant investment from Amazon and Oak View Group, Climate Pledge Arena is expected to be the first net-zero carbon certified arena in the world and set a new sustainability bar for the sports and events industry. The all-electric operations will be powered by 100% renewable electricity—from on-site solar panels and off-site renewable energy. The stadium will use reclaimed rainwater stored in the ice system, a concept called “Rain to Rink,” to create the greenest ice in the NHL. The original 44-million-pound roof from the previous KeyArena was reused in the construction—to significantly reduce the embodied carbon of the building. The arena’s food program will be led by executive chef Molly DeMers and will be sourced locally and seasonally to support regional farmers and producers; all viable unused food from events will be donated to local community food programs.

Using technology to create a fast, convenient and contactless experience for guests

In four stores throughout Climate Pledge Arena, Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology and Amazon One will be used to make the in-arena food and beverage experience more efficient and cut wait times, so guests can get back to the game or performance faster.

Amazon One is a fast, convenient, contactless way for people to use their palm to make everyday activities more effortless. The service is designed to be highly secure and uses custom-built algorithms and hardware to create a person’s unique palm signature.

Guests will be able to visit four Just Walk Out-enabled stores inside Climate Pledge Arena to purchase food and drinks without stopping to checkout. All they need to do is insert their credit card at the location’s entry gates to shop, or hover their palm over an Amazon One device to enter. Once inside, guests can take what they want and then just leave after they’re done shopping. As they shop, Just Walk Out technology determines what they take from—or return to—the shelves, and the credit card they inserted or linked to their Amazon One ID will be charged for items they took after they leave the store. If a guest is new to using the Amazon One palm recognition service, they can enroll in less than a minute at any of the Amazon One enrollment kiosks located near the Just Walk Out technology-enabled stores on the arena’s main and upper concourses.

Supporting local residents and organizations

Seattle Kraken and Storm tickets will also double as free public transit passes to promote public transportation use for attendees, including the use of the refurbished Seattle Monorail.

One Roof Foundation and Climate Pledge Arena—in collaboration with Amazon—are providing $500,000 in funding to nonprofits in the Seattle area to advance environmental justice and positive social change. The nonprofits largely represent Black, Indigenous, and people of color communities and underserved areas.

In recognition of their incredible work, the 2021 grant award winners include:

Celebrate live, with Coldplay

Coldplay will play its first arena show in nearly five years to mark the grand opening of the Climate Pledge Arena, and to celebrate the launch of the band’s new album, Music of the Spheres. Amazon Music is making the concert available as it happens, worldwide, beginning at 7 p.m. PDT on Friday, October 22. Fans can watch the show at home or on their mobile devices, from the Amazon Music app, the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, and on Prime Video for all customers with or without a Prime Membership.

In addition to the livestream concert, Amazon Music has teamed up with Coldplay to create an exclusive line of sustainable merchandise available now at www.Amazon.com/Coldplay. Customers will have the opportunity to purchase the collection before, during, and after the show—from the Coldplay artist page in the Amazon Music app, from www.Amazon.com/Coldplay, and for the first time, Amazon Music will power the artist merch booth at the show, making the exclusive line of Amazon Music merchandise available for fans to purchase while at the concert. The collection features apparel that is locally sourced, produced, and GOTS-certified, and made from 100% organic cotton. Customers can also shop the collection from the livestream event page during Coldplay’s performance on October 22.

A weekend of free events for Seattle locals

A harvest market will pop up for Seattle locals on Sunday, October 24 from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. with more than 20 purveyors of local food and beverages, and will be open to the public in the surrounding Seattle Center. Live music will take place on the Community Stage presented by KEXP, with performances by Terror/Cactus at 11:00 a.m., Chong the Nomad at 12:00 p.m., Shaina Shepherd at 1:00 p.m., and Hollis at 2:10 p.m.

The Climate Pledge Arena will host a Community Open House on Sunday, October 24 from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Seattle-area residents can experience Climate Pledge Arena, preview the concourses and seating bowl, and explore the many new features of this transformative project. In accordance with Washington State, all guests will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination and wear a mask.

RSVP for free Open House tickets by visiting Ticketmaster.com or learn more about Climate Pledge Arena.