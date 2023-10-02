Just under a year ago, Amazon announced it was adding 10 Airbus A330s to its global aircraft fleet. These A330s aren't just the first of their kind in our fleet. They’ll also be the newest, largest aircraft for Amazon Air, allowing us to transport more customer packages with each flight.

The Amazon Air Hub teams have been training on the new aircraft, and October 2 marked the first in-service flight for this exciting new addition.

Keep an eye on the skies for even more A330s delivering for Amazon customers in the coming months and years.

Next, meet two leaders who work at an Amazon Air Hub.