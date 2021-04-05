Amazon began operations at its new air gateway at Fairbanks International Airport in Fairbanks, Alaska in March, 2021. This is Amazon Air's second location in the state and its most northern gateway in the world. The first flight, on Amazon Air's branded 737 cargo aircraft operated by Sun Country Airlines, arrived from Portland International Airport. Service will continue daily.

"The addition of this gateway in Fairbanks allows us to deliver items to our customers faster, while gaining the ability to deliver to areas of Alaska that were not previously serviced by Amazon Air," said Sarah Rhoads, Vice President of Amazon Global Air. "Fairbanks International Airport, the city of Fairbanks, and Naniq Global Logistics have been excellent partners through this process, and we're looking forward to serving the people of Alaska more efficiently together."

Amazon Air's newest gateway will include an onsite area to sort packages bound for their next destination and will be managed by an Amazon logistics partner, Naniq Global Logistics LLC. The site will create more than 50 new jobs in the area.

"The addition of Amazon to Fairbanks is incredibly exciting for the people of our area," said Bryce Ward, Mayor of the Fairbanks North Star Borough. "The air gateway will indirectly create more than 50 local jobs and will reduce delivery times for necessary items the people of Fairbanks and others in the area need."

Kimberly Howard, Naniq Global Logistics LLC President said, "We are thrilled to welcome Amazon Air to Fairbanks and look forward to creating new jobs in the months ahead for Alaskans. We partner with companies who share our values, and Amazon supports our commitment to hire local, indigenous people across our operations. We're excited to continue our partnership with the company in Alaska and globally."

Learn about open positions with Naniq Global Logistics.