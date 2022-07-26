Amazon’s most unique delivery locations around the world
Learn about some of the most unique and remote locations around the globe where Amazon delivers to customers—and the incredible people and partners powering those deliveries.
To learn more, click on the packages on the map.
Around the world
Hokkaido, Japan
See how Amazon delivers to the remote, northernmost island of Japan’s four main islands.
Styria, Austria
See how Amazon delivers to a remote Austrian mountain village on skis.
Leh, India
See how Amazon delivers in the Himalayas by motorbike, at an elevation of more than 11,000 feet.
Mackinac Island, Michigan, United States
Step back in time to see how Amazon delivers on Mackinac Island by horseback, where motor vehicles have been banned for more than 120 years.
Frying Pan Tower, North Carolina, United States
See how Amazon delivers to a historical ocean tower more than 30 miles off the Atlantic coast by helicopter.
