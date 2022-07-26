Back to Amazon
Amazon’s most unique delivery locations around the world

Learn about some of the most unique and remote locations around the globe where Amazon delivers to customers—and the incredible people and partners powering those deliveries.

To learn more, click on the packages on the map.
Around the world
Hokkaido, Japan
New map
See how Amazon delivers to the remote, northernmost island of Japan’s four main islands.
A gif that captures how Amazon delivers to a remote part of Japan.
Styria, Austria
New map
See how Amazon delivers to a remote Austrian mountain village on skis.
A gif captures how Amazon delivers in remote areas of Austria.
Leh, India
New map
See how Amazon delivers in the Himalayas by motorbike, at an elevation of more than 11,000 feet.
A gif that captures how Amazon delivers to remote areas in Leh, India.
Mackinac Island, Michigan, United States
New map
Step back in time to see how Amazon delivers on Mackinac Island by horseback, where motor vehicles have been banned for more than 120 years.
A gif that roates through images of how Amazon delivers to Mackinac Island.
Frying Pan Tower, North Carolina, United States
New map
See how Amazon delivers to a historical ocean tower more than 30 miles off the Atlantic coast by helicopter.
A gif that captures how Amazon delivers to Frying Pan Tower off the coast of North Carolina.
