Why Amazon Supports a $15 Minimum Wage
In 2018, Amazon raised its starting wage for all U.S. workers to at least $15 an hour. We’ve seen the positive impact this has had on our employees, their families, and their communities. Since then, we’ve been lobbying Congress to increase the federal minimum wage—which has been stuck at $7.25 since 2009.
Studies show that wage increases help communities and fuel economic growth. The investments we made in our hourly workers quickly benefitted local businesses and economies.
- The National Employment Law Project—a national advocacy organization for employment rights—outlines how the gradual increase of the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour would narrow racial and gender pay gaps.
- The Economic Policy Institute—an independent, nonprofit think tank—found that increasing the minimum wage to $15 by 2025 would lift wages for 40 million workers and would generate $107 billion in higher wages paid, which would transcend into communities and stimulate the economy.
- The American Economic Association—a nonprofit, non-partisan scholarly association—has showcased the positive impact of a higher minimum wage.
It’s time to pass the Raise the Wage Act
Read Amazon’s position on the legislation by Jay Carney, SVP Global Corporate Affairs.
See how Amazon employees reacted to $15 an hour in 2018
“We listened to our critics, thought hard about what we wanted to do, and decided we want to lead.”
—Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, in 2018
—Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, in 2018
Amazon’s economic impact and other initiatives
-
In addition to advocating for a higher minimum wage, we have taken positions on a variety of important issues. This page is intended to provide customers, investors, policymakers, employees, and others clarity about our views on advocacy efforts. Learn more about our positions.
-
How much has Amazon invested in your state? Explore the clickable map to see jobs created, the number of small and medium sellers, and overall investments state by state.
-
A snapshot of our 2020 investments, jobs created, and tax contributions in a year like no other.