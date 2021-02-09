Back to Amazon
us
au
br
ca
cn
de
fr
in
it
jp
mx
nl
es
uk
us
Amazon.com | Conditions of Use | © 1996-2021 Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates
Submit Search
Search
Subscribe
See all facts

Why Amazon Supports a $15 Minimum Wage

In 2018, Amazon raised its starting wage for all U.S. workers to at least $15 an hour. We’ve seen the positive impact this has had on our employees, their families, and their communities. Since then, we’ve been lobbying Congress to increase the federal minimum wage—which has been stuck at $7.25 since 2009.

Studies show that wage increases help communities and fuel economic growth. The investments we made in our hourly workers quickly benefitted local businesses and economies.

The U.S. Capitol building, on front of a blue sky. In the foreground, snow is on the ground.
Policy news & views

It’s time to pass the Raise the Wage Act

Read Amazon’s position on the legislation by Jay Carney, SVP Global Corporate Affairs.
An Amazon associate stands on a step stool, with her arm extended, holding her iPhone in order to capture a selfie. Behind her, dozens of Amazon associates pose for the photo.
Workplace

See how Amazon employees reacted to $15 an hour in 2018

“We listened to our critics, thought hard about what we wanted to do, and decided we want to lead.”
—Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, in 2018
Amazon’s economic impact and other initiatives
  • Amazon smile logo

    Our Positions

    In addition to advocating for a higher minimum wage, we have taken positions on a variety of important issues. This page is intended to provide customers, investors, policymakers, employees, and others clarity about our views on advocacy efforts. Learn more about our positions.
    Learn more

  • Investing in the U.S.

    How much has Amazon invested in your state? Explore the clickable map to see jobs created, the number of small and medium sellers, and overall investments state by state.
    Learn more
  • An Amazon driver delivers boxes of medical supplies.

    Our commitment to America’s communities and economic recovery

    A snapshot of our 2020 investments, jobs created, and tax contributions in a year like no other.
    Learn more
More from Amazon
Back to Amazon
us
au
br
ca
cn
de
fr
in
it
jp
mx
nl
es
uk
us