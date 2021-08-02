Amazon Prime’s new ad campaign, “Prime Changes Everything,” offers alternate endings that fairytale and historical heroes Rapunzel and Cleopatra might have experienced had each enjoyed Prime membership. In a modern-day twist, Prime savvy Rapunzel and Cleopatra leverage convenient shipping and entertainment benefits to plot their own course to follow their passions.

One ad features Rapunzel, while in her tower, using her Prime membership for fast and free Same-Day Delivery of a ladder to rescue herself. The second ad features Cleopatra, who realizes after streaming Coming 2 America on Prime Video that rulers can give back, as demonstrated by King Akeem in his efforts to gift his community. The Egyptian queen then purchases gifts for all using Prime FREE delivery.

Nothing changes the narrative better than taking a renowned fairytale or familiar historical reference and imagining a new ending to the story. Leveraging Rapunzel and Cleopatra to highlight how Prime’s engaging entertainment and remarkable convenience opens up new possibilities is a relatable theme, considering the increasing impact Prime membership has in our daily lives.

Cleopatra has a change of heart

Since 2005, Prime has been raising expectations about what a membership can offer. We’ve continued to introduce industry firsts with Prime—fast and free delivery, streaming and entertainment benefits, and exclusive savings—to create a membership that makes every day more valuable. This campaign is a confident, self-aware, and light-hearted look at how Prime enables positive change in a fantastic way.

The Rapunzel ad includes Nicki Minaj’s “Feeling Myself” featuring Beyoncé, while “Driver’s Seat” by Sniff ‘n’ the Tears is featured in the Cleopatra ad. The campaign was shot by Erik Messerchmidt, who in April 2021 won the Academy Award for Best Cinematography for Mank, and directed by Wayne McClammy, whose credits include an Emmy-nominated ad for Amazon Alexa.

