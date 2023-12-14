Amazon’s senior leadership team, or S-team for short, comprises 31 members.
Here's a complete list of Amazon’s S-team members:
- Adam Selipsky, CEO, Amazon Web Services
- Aicha Evans, CEO, Zoox
- Amit Agarwal, SVP, India and Emerging Markets
- Andy Jassy, President and CEO
- Beth Galetti, SVP, People eXperience and Technology
- Brian Olsavsky, SVP and Chief Financial Officer
- Candi Castleberry, VP, Inclusive eXperiences and Technology
- Christine Beauchamp, SVP, North America Stores
- Colleen Aubrey, SVP, Advertising Product and Tech
- Dave Treadwell, SVP, eCommerce Foundation
- David Brown, VP, Compute Services
- David Zapolsky, SVP, Global Public Policy and General Counsel
- Doug Herrington, CEO, Worldwide Amazon Stores
- Drew Herdener, SVP, Global Communications & Community Impact
- James Hamilton, SVP and Distinguished Engineer, AWS
- John Felton, SVP, Worldwide Operations
- Matt Garman, SVP, AWS Sales, Marketing, and Global Services
- Mike Hopkins, SVP, Amazon Video and Studios
- Neil Lindsay, SVP, Amazon Health Services
- Panos Panay, SVP, Devices & Services
- Paul Kotas, SVP, Advertising, IMDb, and Grand Challenge
- Peter DeSantis, VP, AWS Utility Computing
- Peter Krawiec, SVP, Worldwide Corporate and Business Development
- Rob Williams, VP, Device Software and Services
- Rohit Prasad, SVP and Head Scientist, Artificial General Intelligence
- Russell Grandinetti, SVP, International Stores
- Steve Boom, VP, Audio, Twitch, and Games
- Steve Schmidt, Chief Security Officer
- Swami Sivasubramanian, VP, AWS Data & AI
- Tony Hoggett, SVP, Worldwide Grocery Stores
- Udit Madan, VP, Amazon Transportation