Amazon Web Services (AWS) believes that technology should be built in a way that’s inclusive, diverse, and equitable. We have a responsibility to make that happen and we’re committed to putting in the work for more equal representation—from the way we design our products and services to how we ensure our culture welcomes people from all backgrounds.

Women@AWS is an AWS global affinity group dedicated to building a gender diverse technology pipeline, developing existing women employees, and enabling career growth. The group recently hosted a chat with Rachel Thornton, AWS vice president and chief marketing officer; Tanuja Randery, managing director of AWS Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Dave Levy, AWS vice president of U.S. Government. The executives shared what they’ve learned—and are still learning—about how to build an inclusive culture. Below are five key takeaways: