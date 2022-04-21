Learning from blockers

Randery and Thornton shared their thoughts on unforeseen blockers they’ve experienced in their careers, and their approach to removing them. Years ago, Randery worked for a management consultancy firm. She hadn’t graduated from an Ivy League school—“where basically all the other consultants came from”—and was a specialist, not a generalist, which was unusual. One manager told her she would never make partner.“That was fuel to the fire,” she said. "I threw myself into the learning—I became a really deep specialist. When you come from a position of knowledge, you have something to say. People look up to you. They respond to you. You're the expert. That expertise helped me build a network and a brand. Suddenly I had a lot of pull.” (And yes, she did eventually make partner.)According to Randery, encountering such challenges is a sign you’re doing something right. “If you're not coming into blockers, you're not pushing the boundaries hard enough. The question is, how do we learn from them?” The most important thing, she said, was to “calibrate, not catastrophize.” Going back, thinking through something, and trying to understand exactly why something didn’t work out has allowed her to be much more prepared the second time around.Thornton said that like Randery, she avoids catastrophizing. “I always tried to take a step back and just think, ‘OK, what's going on here? Who's involved? How should I think about it?’ I would sort of challenge myself to say, ‘What's a different way to think about it?’" she said.Thornton didn’t necessarily think about things in terms of blockers, but rather how to navigate different experiences—positive and negative. It was about “learning from them and making sure you're passing on those learnings.”