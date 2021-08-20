Amazon reveals the most-highlighted passages from its best-selling eBooks of all time.
Looking for some inspiration on what to read this fall? Amazon recently unveiled its top 50 best-selling books of all time in a report using data from Amazon Charts.
Not surprisingly, the list is chock full of mega-popular book-to-movie and TV franchises, titles geared toward younger audiences, and business books for career-minded customers. But digging in a bit deeper, we found the passages from these books that resonated the most with readers of all ages—the quotes most often highlighted by Kindle users.
Here are some of our favorites. Click the link below the image of each title to download and share.
Not surprisingly, the list is chock full of mega-popular book-to-movie and TV franchises, titles geared toward younger audiences, and business books for career-minded customers. But digging in a bit deeper, we found the passages from these books that resonated the most with readers of all ages—the quotes most often highlighted by Kindle users.
Here are some of our favorites. Click the link below the image of each title to download and share.
-
1.WonderBy: R. J. Palacio
-
2.The AlchemistBy: Paulo Coelho
-
3.A Game of Thrones (A Song of Ice and Fire, Book One)By: George R.R. Martin
-
4.DivergentBy: Veronica Roth
-
5.The Great GatsbyBy: F. Scott Fitzgerald
-
6.The Hobbit, or There and Back AgainBy: J.R.R. Tolkien
-
7.Catching Fire: The Hunger Games, Book TwoBy: Suzanne Collins
Haven’t read The Great Gatsby since high school? Prime Reading, a benefit for Prime members, offers a way to rediscover this title—or find a new favorite—at no additional cost to your membership. Depending on where you live, Prime Reading allows customers to read as much as they want from a rotating selection of thousands of books, magazines, comics, and more.
Know someone who would love to read The Hunger Games? Kindle Unlimited subscribers have access to the entire Hunger Games series, as well as millions of other titles, with this service, which allows readers to explore new authors, books, and genres on any device. Kindle Unlimited is available for $9.99 a month in the U.S. (or equivalent in local currency).
Divergent and The Hobbit, or There and Back Again are also currently available on Amazon Kids+, an all-in-one subscription that gives kids access to thousands of kid-friendly books, Audible books, movies, TV shows, educational apps, and games on compatible Fire, Fire TV, Android, iOS, and Kindle devices. With a wide range of programs available, Amazon offers a variety of ways to find your next great read.
To discover the 50 best-selling books on Amazon, download this PDF.
Know someone who would love to read The Hunger Games? Kindle Unlimited subscribers have access to the entire Hunger Games series, as well as millions of other titles, with this service, which allows readers to explore new authors, books, and genres on any device. Kindle Unlimited is available for $9.99 a month in the U.S. (or equivalent in local currency).
Divergent and The Hobbit, or There and Back Again are also currently available on Amazon Kids+, an all-in-one subscription that gives kids access to thousands of kid-friendly books, Audible books, movies, TV shows, educational apps, and games on compatible Fire, Fire TV, Android, iOS, and Kindle devices. With a wide range of programs available, Amazon offers a variety of ways to find your next great read.
To discover the 50 best-selling books on Amazon, download this PDF.
About the Author