Business Prime is a membership program for Amazon Business customers that includes fast, free shipping and other valuable benefits.
Business Prime is a membership program built for businesses of all sizes, in any industry. It combines the convenience and selection of Amazon’s shopping experience with additional features tailored to help organizations save time, reduce costs, and streamline purchasing. Benefits include fast, free shipping on eligible items—and, on larger plans, powerful tools like Guided Buying that are designed to satisfy purchasing goals, as well as Spend Visibility dashboards meant to help teams uncover purchasing trends.
How is Amazon’s Business Prime different from consumer Prime?
While Amazon Prime focuses on benefits for individual consumers, Business Prime is built for Amazon Business customers. Business Prime includes the familiar shipping benefits of consumer Prime but adds business-specific features like spending analytics tools that help inform buying policies to make smarter budging decisions.
Business Prime offers five plans designed to fit organizations of varying sizes and needs—from small-business owners to large-scale enterprises.
What are the benefits of a Business Prime membership?
Depending on the plan they choose, Business Prime members receive several key benefits:
- Fast, free shipping on eligible items across all users on a single plan who have access to business-only pricing and quantity discounts available for Amazon Business customers
- Enhanced access to Spend Visibility dashboards that provide analytics on your organization’s purchasing
- More Guided Buying capabilities that steer employees toward preferred purchasing behaviors
- Extended payment terms on eligible orders (varies by plan level and subject to approval)
- Member-only offers and deals throughout the year
- Business Prime Rewards on eligible orders—like up to 6% back when you buy brands by Amazon, depending on your plan—or when you take key actions in your account (Available for members on the Duo, Essentials, and Small plans in the U.S.)
How much does Business Prime cost?
Business Prime offers five membership plans at different price points, based on the number of users in your organization:
- Business Prime Duo: This plan was designed for sole proprietors and small businesses that want to separate personal shopping from work purchases. This membership is free for Prime members and allows one user.
- Business Prime Essentials: This plan is a great choice for small business owners, and includes upgraded benefits and access for additional members of your team. It costs $179 a year and allows up to five users.
- Business Prime Small: This plan allows you more access to tools like Guided Buying and Spend Visibility, along with familiar benefits like fast, free shipping on eligible purchases. It costs $499 a year and allows up to 20 users.
- Business Prime Medium: This plan empowers large teams to make smarter purchasing decisions, providing the analytics and data these teams need to demonstrate ROI. It costs $1,299 a year and allows up to 200 users.
- Business Prime Enterprise: This plan gives businesses the top benefits of Business Prime and grants access to as many users as you want. As an Enterprise member, you’ll enjoy the Prefer, Restrict, and Block capabilities of Guided Buying, upgraded to 60-day extended terms with Pay by Invoice (upon approval), and more. It costs $10,099 a year.
Do I need an Amazon Business account to sign up for Business Prime?
Yes, you need to create a free Amazon Business account before you can subscribe to Business Prime. Amazon Business accounts provide business-specific features like multi-user accounts and business-only pricing even without a Prime membership.
How does Business Prime save my company money?
Just like the savings and convenience of Prime’s all-in-one membership, Business Prime can help reduce costs through eliminating shipping fees on eligible items, providing analytics to identify spending patterns and opportunities for consolidation, enabling buying policies that direct purchases to preferred products and suppliers, and streamlining the procurement process to save employee time.
How do I sign up for Business Prime?
To get started:
- Create an Amazon Business account if you don’t already have one.
- During the registration process, or once logged in to your new account, navigate to the Business Prime section.
- Select the membership tier that fits your organization’s size.
- Complete the subscription process to activate your benefits.
Business Prime offers multiple membership plans and may require a paid plan based on eligibility. Paid plans automatically renew unless canceled. See terms and conditions.
