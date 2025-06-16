This plan was designed for sole proprietors and small businesses that want to separate personal shopping from work purchases. This membership is free for Prime members and allows one user.

This plan is a great choice for small business owners, and includes upgraded benefits and access for additional members of your team. It costs $179 a year and allows up to five users.

This plan allows you more access to tools like Guided Buying and Spend Visibility, along with familiar benefits like fast, free shipping on eligible purchases. It costs $499 a year and allows up to 20 users.

This plan empowers large teams to make smarter purchasing decisions, providing the analytics and data these teams need to demonstrate ROI. It costs $1,299 a year and allows up to 200 users.

Business Prime Enterprise

: This plan gives businesses the top benefits of Business Prime and grants access to as many users as you want. As an Enterprise member, you’ll enjoy the Prefer, Restrict, and Block capabilities of Guided Buying, upgraded to 60-day extended terms with

Pay by Invoice

(upon approval), and more. It costs $10,099 a year.