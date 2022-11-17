Meet 8 authors who found success with Amazon’s Kindle Direct Publishing

Kindle Direct Publishing (KDP) launched 15 years ago this November and democratized the publishing industry by breaking down barriers that authors found when the only route to publish their books was through a traditional publisher. KDP has enabled independent publishers and authors to reach new global audiences for their creative works in digital, print, and audio formats.



Since then, KDP has spoken to thousands of independent authors that have found success through self-publishing. They have told us about making six figures a year, being able to quit their day jobs to focus on writing, and garnering movie and TV adaptation offers. We consistently hear that KDP has given authors the freedom to write and reach worldwide audiences with their stories.



Meet some of the authors with impactful stories that are finding success through KDP.