NewsBooks and authors

Meet 8 authors who found success with Amazon’s Kindle Direct Publishing

Written by Amazon Staff
3 min
 
Written by Amazon Staff
An image of a Kindle device sitting on a kitchen table next to a bowl of cereal
As part of the 15th anniversary of Kindle Direct Publishing, eight authors share why they use Amazon’s self-publishing service.
Kindle Direct Publishing (KDP) launched 15 years ago this November and democratized the publishing industry by breaking down barriers that authors found when the only route to publish their books was through a traditional publisher. KDP has enabled independent publishers and authors to reach new global audiences for their creative works in digital, print, and audio formats.

Since then, KDP has spoken to thousands of independent authors that have found success through self-publishing. They have told us about making six figures a year, being able to quit their day jobs to focus on writing, and garnering movie and TV adaptation offers. We consistently hear that KDP has given authors the freedom to write and reach worldwide audiences with their stories.

Meet some of the authors with impactful stories that are finding success through KDP.
  • Kara Lockharte
    Image of KDP author Kara Lockharte's official logo.
    KDP author since 2019, author of the best-selling Dragon Lovers series and the Space Shifters Chronicles.

    “Publishing with KDP has been an unparalleled asset to my career! In addition to the freedom it provides, KDP opens up authors to a wonderful community, where authors can network and collaborate on cross promotions and marketing. It’s an incredibly supportive community.”

    Learn more
  • Jeff Carson
    Image of KDP author Jeff Carson.
    KDP author since 2012, author of the best-selling David Wolf series.

    “I was able to quit my side job after publishing five books, and I continue to make a living through writing alone. I am frequently making best-seller lists with my main series and each new book has done better than the last one.”

    Learn more
  • Tricia O’Malley
    Image of KDP author Tricia O'Malley.
    KDP author since 2013, author of the best-selling Mystic Cove, Wildsong, and Siren Island series.

    “Self-publishing through KDP and Amazon has changed my life. My books have made it to the New York Times, USA Today, and Wall Street Journal best-sellers lists.”

    Learn more
  • Whitney Hill
    Image of KDP Author Whitney Hill
    KDP author since 2020, author of Elemental: Shadows of Otherside.

    “I started self-publishing in 2020, and my experience with KDP has exceeded all of my expectations. I came to self-publishing with a business background, and I love the flexibility and control I’ve found through the service.”

    Learn more
  • Stephanie Bond
    Image of KDP author Stephanie Bond.
    KDP author since 2010, author of Stop the Wedding! and Escort Girl.

    The best part of self-publishing on KDP? I can respond to market changes and deliver a book to my readers as soon as it's ready, instead of enduring the drawn-out process of traditional publishing. I can tweak my content, cover, and pricing whenever I want. Plus, I get to keep the lion's share of my profits and all my publishing rights.”

    Learn more
  • Rebecca Zanetti
    Image of KDP author Rebecca Zanetti.
    KDP author since 2011, author of You Can Run, Hidden, and Garrett's Destiny.

    "When I heard the news of Amazon offering serialized stories with Kindle Vella, I knew it would be an excellent opportunity for a book I had in the works titled Wolf, so I jumped right in! Upon release, Wolf hit No. 1 on Kindle Vella. It was a terrific way for me to test the concept with an audience, and the success led me to release it wide, landing on the USA Today best-seller list in 2022."

    Learn more
  • Alana Albertson
    Image of KDP author Alana Albertson.
    KDP author since 2013, author of the best-selling Badass: A Navy SEAL Romance (co-written by Linda Barlow) and Ramón and Julieta.

    "I reluctantly tried self-publishing, never thinking it would amount to anything. I discovered I was wrong! I love everything about self-publishing! I love the freedom and that I have complete control over every aspect of the work. Though I am now successfully traditionally published, I will always self-publish and am so grateful to KDP for the ability to make a full-time living on my writing."

    Learn more
  • Marie Force
    Image of KDP author Marie Force.
    KDP author since 2010, author of the Gansett Island, Butler Vermont, Treading Water, Miami Nights, and Wild Widows series.

    “KDP has changed my life by giving me an outlet for books that traditional publishers weren’t interested in. My readers were definitely interested in them! I’m so grateful for the opportunities afforded by KDP and the career I have as a result of KDP.”

    Learn more
Learn more about the milestone moments KDP has charted over the last 15 years, along with the 15 most popular books published throughout KDP’s history.
