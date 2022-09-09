Find something you love, push yourself, and embrace what makes you different. That’s just some of the advice that U.S. Olympic gymnast Suni Lee shared with hundreds of students when she made a surprise appearance at a back-to-school event in her hometown of Saint Paul, Minnesota.



The gold medalist joined Amazon for the event at Battle Creek Elementary School, her alma mater, where Amazon made a $50,000 donation of school supplies and outdoor learning materials. Lee surprised students as they and their families participated in activities focused on environmental education, science, technology, engineering, art, and math (E-STEAM) .



The students took a break to listen to Lee as she shared her best advice for a successful future: