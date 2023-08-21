Bumbershoot Arts and Music Festival—one of the oldest art and music festivals in the country—is returning to Seattle for its 50th anniversary this Labor Day weekend. The event, designed to foster community around arts and education, showcases dozens of multidisciplinary artists and features programming developed in tandem with local nonprofits and public schools. To celebrate its golden anniversary, Amazon teamed up with organizers to increase its accessibility and inclusivity.

In February, to celebrate the 50th Anniversary, Amazon and Bumbershoot teamed up to offer a limited early bird special: $50 for a single day and $85 for a two-day general admission ticket, essentially turning back the clock on ticket prices 10 years, to make the festival more accessible to the Puget Sound community. The early bird tickets sold out quickly, but full-price tickets remain available for purchase; $130 for a 2-day ticket, and $75 for a single day ticket (before service fees and tax). Amazon also partnered with arts and education nonprofit Third Stone to distribute 5,000 free festival tickets to nonprofits and under-served communities.

Bumbershoot is “a uniquely Pacific Northwest gem,” said David Zapolsky, Amazon Senior Vice President, in a press release. “We’re excited to support their 50th anniversary as the festival returns to its roots, creating an inclusive space for locals and visitors to celebrate our region.”

“As ticket prices steadily climb for concerts and events around the globe, we’re thrilled to be able to support offering reduced and free ticket prices to our community, ensuring everyone has an opportunity to access exciting education programs, tap into Seattle’s creative ecosystem, and immerse themselves in art.”

This year, Amazon will provide Bumbershoot guests relief from the summer heat by offering complimentary Seattle Pop or Shugs ice cream from a roaming Amazon treat cart throughout the event, which will run September 2-3.

The two-day festival will take place across the city’s 74-acre Seattle Center. Against the backdrop of the Space Needle, musicians ranging from The Revivalists to Fatboy Slim to Matt and Kim will play on multiple stages.

Visitors can find artistic works that range from a Nail Art Dome curated by Peka Grayson in the festival’s Fashion District zone to a witch temple curated by Ylva Mara Radziszewski and Kiki Robinson of The Living Altar that features tarot, past-life, astrology, and palmist readings. Other highlights include a large-scale group exhibition of contemporary regional visual artists, named Out of Sight, and a Bumbershoot 50th Anniversary Retrospective composed of crowdsourced photography, posters, and memorabilia.

Food options range from local favorites like Dirty Dog hot dogs to Candela Wood Fired Pizza.

Find more information on the artist lineup, culinary options, and musical acts and learn more about how Amazon is giving back to the Puget Sound region.