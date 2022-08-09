After sustained, torrential rains flooded Missouri and huge swaths of eastern Kentucky, hundreds were left unhoused and thousands remain without power. To try and help, Amazon’s Disaster Relief team quickly reached out to relief organizations and affected communities so we could use our scale and capabilities to support the relief efforts. Responding to requests from Save the Children, Feeding America, the American Red Cross, and local organizations, our team has already donated hundreds of thousands of products, including ready-to-eat meals, water, shelter items, solar chargers and lights, backpacks, pack and plays, strollers, baby tubs, baby carriers, and more than 265,000 diapers and training pants. We’re continuing to work with partners across the region to help meet their needs as relief efforts continue.

“Amazon is committed to supporting our national, state, and local relief partners to meet community needs in Kentucky and Missouri,” said Abe Diaz, head of Amazon Disaster Relief. “Our thoughts are with everyone affected, and we hope that the support we’re giving across the region helps as these communities work to recover from these horrible floods.”

Since the creation of its first disaster relief hub in 2017, Amazon has donated more than 18.3 million items in response to 82 natural disasters. Amazon has deep ties to Kentucky, with more than 25,000 full- and part-time employees across 26 stores and facilities.

