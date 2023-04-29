Amazon raised the Kraken flag at our Seattle campus to cheer on our hometown NHL team. Amazonians spotted the flag above the iconic steps between Doppler and the Meeting Center in downtown Seattle.

Photo by Lucas Jackson

Even if you’re not a hockey fan, chances are you’ve heard the buzz around the Seattle Kraken this week, and with good reason. In only their second season, the team has forced the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche to the brink of elimination. The Kraken now lead their first ever playoff series 3-2, and on April 28 in Climate Pledge Arena, the Kraken have a chance to clinch the series and advance to the next round.

