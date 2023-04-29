Ahead of Game 6 of the first round of the NHL playoffs at Climate Pledge Arena, Amazon cheers on the Seattle Kraken from HQ1.
Amazon raised the Kraken flag at our Seattle campus to cheer on our hometown NHL team. Amazonians spotted the flag above the iconic steps between Doppler and the Meeting Center in downtown Seattle.
