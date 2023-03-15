Amazon has always focused on creating a trusted shopping experience for its customers. In 1997, founder Jeff Bezos wrote into his first shareholder letter that “we will continue to focus relentlessly on our customers.”

We are just as customer-obsessed as we were in 1997. Our people and powerful tools are dedicated to ensuring our customers have a trustworthy shopping experience. We continue to invent new ways to put our customers first and work with private and public sector partners around the world to improve consumer experiences and protect them from bad actors. That is why Amazon is proud to celebrate World Consumer Rights Day, which commemorates a March 15, 1962 speech by U.S. President John F. Kennedy calling for educating and protecting consumers globally.

Let’s look at three ways Amazon not only makes shopping online safer, but goes beyond its store to advocate for shoppers and innovate for a cleaner future, today.

Providing a trusted shopping experience

Customers can shop in Amazon’s store with confidence, knowing we invest significant resources, technologies, tools, and people to provide a trusted shopping experience starting with strict seller vetting and policies for listing products. We stand behind every product in our store with our A-to-z Guarantee. This includes purchases made from third-party sellers. In 2021, we expanded our A-to-z Guarantee in the U.S. to include a process for resolving personal injury and property damage claims caused by a defective product. Customers can file claims up to $1 million. Amazon is the first and only company that offers this level of protection.

Informing consumers beyond our store

Amazon is dedicated to keeping consumers informed even if they do not shop with us. Equally important is meeting people where they are, which is why we partnered with several consumer protection agencies all over the world to educate consumers on how to protect themselves online and make safe purchasing decisions. In 2022, we launched a free global Cybersecurity Awareness Training to help educate consumers on how to protect themselves online. In India, we launched interactive street plays that taught people how to shop safely online. We also worked with the Better Business Bureau to launch the new BBB Scam Tracker, a free tool to report scams and warn others of similar cons.

Engineering a cleaner world for our customers

Amazon applauds Consumers International’s theme this year for World Consumer Rights Day, “Empowering Consumers Through Clean Energy Transitions.” We believe climate change is real and that there is no time to waste. That’s why we co-founded The Climate Pledge, a commitment to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040—a decade ahead of the Paris Agreement, and we are actively working to reduce our emissions. Amazon has reached 85% renewable energy across its business. We are on track to reach 100% renewable energy by 2025. We recently set a new record for the most renewable energy purchased in a single year. We’re decarbonizing our transportation network with electric vehicles and alternative fuels, and we’re reducing the environmental impacts of our buildings, among other activity. We will continue investing in efforts to protect the environments of the people and communities we serve—both now and in the future.

At Amazon, customer obsession will always be central to our values as a company. We will continue to innovate every day and deliver advancements that improve customers’ well-being everywhere.