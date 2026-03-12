During the meeting, the team reviewed a few recent outages (that varied in impact and duration) on Amazon’s website/app that occurred over the course of a week and were separate, unrelated operational issues. Only one of the incidents involved AI-assisted tooling, which related to an engineer following inaccurate advice that an agent inferred from an outdated internal wiki, and none involved AI-written code. We have addressed the issue and updated internal guidance to help prevent similar problems in the future.