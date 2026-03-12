We want to address inaccuracies in the Financial Times reporting earlier this week that suggested AI-written code caused several outages on Amazon.com. That initial report sparked other media coverage repeating those false claims, even after the Financial Times corrected some of its initial assertions. In fact, only one of the recent incidents involved AI tools in any way, and in that case the cause was unrelated to AI and instead our systems allowed an engineering team user error to have broader impact than it should have.
Much of the coverage of the service incidents has focused on a weekly Amazon Stores operations meeting and a planned discussion of recent outages. Reviewing operational incidents is a routine part of these meetings, during which teams discuss root causes with the goal of continuing to improve reliability for customers.
During the meeting, the team reviewed a few recent outages (that varied in impact and duration) on Amazon’s website/app that occurred over the course of a week and were separate, unrelated operational issues. Only one of the incidents involved AI-assisted tooling, which related to an engineer following inaccurate advice that an agent inferred from an outdated internal wiki, and none involved AI-written code. We have addressed the issue and updated internal guidance to help prevent similar problems in the future.
Some reports also suggested AWS services were involved or that Amazon introduced new approval requirements for engineers working with AI tools. That is false. The incidents discussed were limited to Amazon’s retail store infrastructure and did not involve AWS.